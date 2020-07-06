Motorola One Fusion+ will go on its second sale in India today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in June and boasts of some impressive specifications for its price. It is powered by an octa-core processor and is the company's second phone with a pop-up selfie camera. The Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. There is also a quad camera setup on the back of the phone.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India

The Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single 6GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 16,999. It will be available in two colour options namely, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue. The Motorola One Fusion+ sale will start at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 395ppi. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC and the graphics are handled by the Adreno 618 GPU. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM.

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is placed in the pop-up module and incorporates a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

You get 128GB of onboard storage with the Motorola One Fusion+. For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant and the fingerprint scanner is placed on the back. The Motorola One Fusion+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.9x76.9x9.6mm and it weighs 210 grams.

