Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 July 2020 07:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ will go on its second sale today
  • Its price starts at Rs. 16,999 and it will be available via Flipkart
  • Motorola One Fusion+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola One Fusion+ will go on its second sale in India today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in June and boasts of some impressive specifications for its price. It is powered by an octa-core processor and is the company's second phone with a pop-up selfie camera. The Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. There is also a quad camera setup on the back of the phone.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India

The Motorola One Fusion+ comes in a single 6GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 16,999. It will be available in two colour options namely, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue. The Motorola One Fusion+ sale will start at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 395ppi. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC and the graphics are handled by the Adreno 618 GPU. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM.

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is placed in the pop-up module and incorporates a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

You get 128GB of onboard storage with the Motorola One Fusion+. For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant and the fingerprint scanner is placed on the back. The Motorola One Fusion+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.9x76.9x9.6mm and it weighs 210 grams.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent cameras
  • Near-stock Android
  • Loud bottom-firing speaker
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Average low-light video quality
Read detailed Motorola One Fusion+ review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola One Fusion Plus Price in India, Motorola One Fusion Plus specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
PM Modi Launches 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'
Satellite-Carrying Rocket 'Lost' After New Zealand Launch

Related Stories

Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
  2. OnePlus Nord Teaser Video Offers First Look at the Upcoming Phone
  3. Fantastic Beasts, Gotham, Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in July
  4. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  5. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  6. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. PUBG Mobile Gets a New Update on July 7, With New Livik Map
  9. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
  10. Realme 6i Said to Launch in India Soon as a Rebranded Realme 6s
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Satellite-Carrying Rocket 'Lost' After New Zealand Launch
  3. OnePlus TV 32Y1 Model Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India
  4. PM Modi Launches 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn Is Coming to PC on August 7
  6. PlayStation 5 Teaser Page Goes Live on Amazon India, Flipkart; Launching in 'Late 2020'
  7. ISRO's Mangalyaan Captures Image of Mars' Biggest Moon Phobos
  8. IITBHF Announces Grant of Rs. 2.35 Crores to Provide Laptops, Broadband to Needy IIT Bombay Students
  9. Samsung Galaxy M01s Official Support Page Reveals 3GB RAM Variant, May Launch in India Soon
  10. JPMorgan Drops Terms 'Master,' 'Slave' From Internal Tech Code, Materials
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com