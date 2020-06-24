Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale for First Time at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale for First Time at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and packs 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2020 07:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale for First Time at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ has four cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale today at 12pm (noon) in India
  • This will be the first sale of the phone
  • The Motorola One Fusion+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola One Fusion+ will be going on sale for the first time in India at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart. The phone was launched last week in the country and boasts of some impressive specifications for its price tag. It comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a large 5,000mAh battery. There is a single RAM and storage configuration, but it has two colour options. The Motorola One Fusion+ is also the Lenovo-owned company's second smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera after the Motorola One Hyper from last year.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India, sale offers

Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. It will be available in two colour options namely, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue, when it goes on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart.

Flipkart also has some offers for interested shoppers. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get 5 percent unlimited cashback. An extra 5 percent off can be availed with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There are no-cost EMI plans ranging from 3 months to 12 months as well. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering a 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any smartphone purchase.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with the Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens, and finally, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is hidden, till needed, in a pop-up module. It is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

For storage, the Motorola One Fusion+ has 128GB onboard and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). For connectivity, the Motorola One comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a rear mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent cameras
  • Near-stock Android
  • Loud bottom-firing speaker
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Average low-light video quality
Read detailed Motorola One Fusion+ review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola One Fusion Plus Price in India, Motorola One Fusion Plus specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon to Launch $2 Billion Venture Capital Fund to Invest in Clean Energy: Report
Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to Launch on June 30, Company Reveals

Related Stories

Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale for First Time at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  2. Indiabulls Has Been Reportedly Breached by CLOP Ransomware Operators
  3. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  4. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  5. Motorola AmphisoundX Home Theatre Range Debuts in India, Starts at Rs. 7,999
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  7. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Pixel 3a, iPhone XS, Galaxy S10 Lite, Others
  8. Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review
  10. Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale for First Time at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord July Launch Confirmed, ‘Affordable Smartphone Line’ First in India, Europe
  3. BSNL Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availablity Extended Until September 20 in Select Circles
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in July
  5. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to Launch on June 30, Company Reveals
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on June 30 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  7. Amazon to Launch $2 Billion Venture Capital Fund to Invest in Clean Energy: Report
  8. Motorola AmphisoundX 80W, 150W, 160W Home Theatre Systems Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 7,999
  9. TikTok Joins EU Code of Conduct on Disinformation
  10. US Tech Giants Criticise Trump's Decision to Suspend Work Visas
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com