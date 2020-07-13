Technology News
Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart Today: Price, Specifications, More

The Motorola One Fusion+ sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 July 2020 10:12 IST
Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart Today: Price, Specifications, More

Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ is on sale exclusively on Flipkart
  • The phone comes in Twilight Blue, Moonlight White options
  • Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad rear camera setup

Motorola One Fusion+ is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will be held on Flipkart and it will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone was launched in India last month at Rs. 16,999, and its pricing has recently increased by Rs. 500. Ever since launch, the Motorola One Fusion+ is available through sporadic flash sales on the e-commerce site. The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor and comes with a quad rear camera setup.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India, sale

The Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart today. The price of the phone was recently increased by Rs. 500, and it is now listed on the e-commerce site at Rs. 17,499 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has been launched in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Flipkart lists offers like 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,459 per month.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using a hybrid microSD card solution (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery on the Motorola One Fusion+ with 18W fast charging support that is touted to last for up to two days. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent cameras
  • Near-stock Android
  • Loud bottom-firing speaker
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Average low-light video quality
Read detailed Motorola One Fusion+ review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola One Fusion Plus Price in India, Motorola One Fusion Plus specifications, Motorola One Fusion Plus Sale, Motorola
