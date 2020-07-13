Motorola One Fusion+ is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will be held on Flipkart and it will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone was launched in India last month at Rs. 16,999, and its pricing has recently increased by Rs. 500. Ever since launch, the Motorola One Fusion+ is available through sporadic flash sales on the e-commerce site. The Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor and comes with a quad rear camera setup.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India, sale

The Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart today. The price of the phone was recently increased by Rs. 500, and it is now listed on the e-commerce site at Rs. 17,499 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has been launched in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Flipkart lists offers like 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,459 per month.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using a hybrid microSD card solution (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery on the Motorola One Fusion+ with 18W fast charging support that is touted to last for up to two days. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

