Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion Price and Specifications Tipped

After Motorola's recent Edge series of smartphones, the company seems to be preparing some new One series devices. Fresh leaks from Poland about the Motorola One Fusion+ and One Fusion have surfaced, which hint at the pricing and specifications of these upcoming phones. The One Fusion+ is rumoured to be priced at PLN 1,399 (roughly Rs. 26,999). We don't know more details about the price of the One Fusion, but it should be lower, going by the product name and its positioning in the series.

Some of the leaked specifications also state that the One Fusion+ might have a full-HD+ display, a 64-megapixel primary camera and use a Snapdragon 730 SoC. The regular One Fusion is said to have an HD+ display, 48-megapixel primary camera and be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The new pricing and specifications leak comes via Tabletowo and via GSMOnline, who reported the pricing and specifications of the two phones. Some of the specifications correspond to the previous leak we had from the YouTube Device Report, a link that has since been taken down.

Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola One Fusion+ is said to come in multiple RAM and storage variants, as you'd expect. It's also said to have a 6.53-inch display without any hole-punch or notch, which means we're looking at a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Motorola One Hyper. The phone is also rumoured to keep the headphone jack and would have Type-C port and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Motorola One Fusion, is rumoured to have a similarly sized display but with a lower, HD+ resolution. It will also most likely have a Samsung sensor, along with 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. The One Fusion will also come in multiple RAM and storage variants, is said to have a 5,000mAh battery and will come in black and blue colours.