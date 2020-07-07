Motorola One Fusion+ price in India has been increased to Rs. 17,499 in less than a month of its launch. The new pricing is live on Flipkart, though since the phone isn't available at this moment, it will be applicable on its next sale that is scheduled for July 13, Monday. The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in the country last month with a pop-up selfie camera. It also features a quad rear camera setup and includes a large, 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India

The Motorola One Fusion+ price has been revised from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 17,499, as per the official listing on Flipkart. This new development shows a price hike of Rs. 500 over what was announced by the company at the time of its launch last month. Moreover, the new price seems to have come in place just on Tuesday as Motorola India tweeted its last sale details on Monday with the original pricing.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Motorola India for clarity on the latest revision and will update this space as and when the company responds.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The phone also has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Motorola One Fusion+ includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor that comes with an f/2.2 lens.

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a list of connectivity options that includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.