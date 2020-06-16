Motorola One Fusion+ has launched in India as the latest offering from the Lenovo-owned company. The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera - only the second phone in Motorola phone portfolio to be equipped with it. The first Motorola device to have a pop-up camera setup was the Motorola One Hyper launched last year. The Motorola One Fusion+ also has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery as well.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India, sale date

Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in India at Rs. 16,999 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone has been launched in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on June 24.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The dual-SIM Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using a hybrid microSD card solution (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad camera setup at the back placed in the top left corner in a vertical manner. This setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. Dimensions of the device are at 162.9x76.9x9.6mm and it weighs 210 grams.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support that is touted to last for up to two days. The Motorola One Fusion+ connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

