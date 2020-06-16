Technology News
Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ features a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2020 12:13 IST
Motorola One Fusion+ packs 6GB RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ comes in Twilight Blue and Moonlight White options
  • The phone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display
  • Motorola One Fusion+ has 3.5mm audio jack, rear fingerprint sensor

Motorola One Fusion+ has launched in India as the latest offering from the Lenovo-owned company. The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera - only the second phone in Motorola phone portfolio to be equipped with it. The first Motorola device to have a pop-up camera setup was the Motorola One Hyper launched last year. The Motorola One Fusion+ also has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery as well.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India, sale date

Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in India at Rs. 16,999 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone has been launched in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on June 24. 

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The dual-SIM Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using a hybrid microSD card solution (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad camera setup at the back placed in the top left corner in a vertical manner. This setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. Dimensions of the device are at 162.9x76.9x9.6mm and it weighs 210 grams.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support that is touted to last for up to two days. The Motorola One Fusion+ connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola One Fusion Plus India Launch, Motorola One Fusion Plus Price in India, Motorola One Fusion Plus specifications, Motorola One Fusion Plus Sale, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
