Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at EUR 299 and comes in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 June 2020 10:48 IST
Motorola One Fusion+ is equipped with quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ packs a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera
  • The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
  • Motorola One Fusion+ has a fingerprint sensor at the back

Motorola One Fusion+ has launched in Europe as the latest addition to the company's smartphone portfolio. While the Motorola One Fusion+ is now official, the Motorola One Fusion model still remains to be unveiled. The new Motorola phone comes with quad rear cameras at the back and a large 5,000mAh battery. The four rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The phone also packs rear fingerprint sensor, and comes with support for 3.5mm audio jack.

Motorola One Fusion+ price, sale

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,400) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. The Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale in Europe sometime later, however, exact availability is not yet known and its launch in other markets remain a mystery at the moment as well.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10, just like other Lenovo-owned Motorola devices. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using a hybrid microSD card solution (up to 1TB).

The quad rear cameras at the back of the Motorola One Fusion+ include a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support that is touted to last for up to two days. The Motorola One Fusion+ connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. Dimensions of the device are at 162.9x76.9x9.6mm and it weighs 210 grams.

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
