Technology News
loading

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch by Q2 2020: Report

Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion Plus phones will be a part of the company’s One series.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 April 2020 18:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch by Q2 2020: Report

Motorola One Fusion will be reportedly offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • One Fusion+ will be offered in up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage
  • The phone will support dual-SIM connectivity
  • Motorola is yet to confirm One Fusion and One Fusion+ launch

Motorola is reportedly working on a new series of smartphones that are expected to come out by the end of the second quarter of 2020. The development was previously highlighted by a known tipster who claimed that the new phones will be called Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion+. Now, another report has backed the tipster's claims. The report also highlighted some of the key features of the One Fusion+ but there's no word on the specifications of One Fusion smartphone.

According to the tipster Evan Blass, Motorola is reportedly developing One Fusion and One Fusion+ smartphones that are codenamed, Titan and Liberty, respectively. The rumours were backed by 91Mobiles that, in a report, stated that Motorola will launch the One Fusion smartphones in India and the US, at least.

The report also highlighted some of the key specifications of One Fusion+ but the prices of neither of the smartphones were revealed. It is also important to note that Lenovo-owned Motorola has not confirmed this development, therefore, it is advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications (expected)

According to the 91Mobiles report, the dual-SIM Motorola One Fusion+ will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and pack the Snapdragon 675 SoC. The phone is tipped to come in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options, along with 64GB and 128GB storage onboard. The report also claims that the One Fusion+ will be offered in Light Blue and Light Brown colour options and include a 12-megapixel primary camera. Lastly, the phone is rumoured to come without NFC support.

If the rumours are true, then the Fusion One series will be the latest addition to Motorola's 'One' moniker. Some of the smartphones from Motorola One family in India include Motorola One Vision, the One Action and One Macro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Fusion, Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola One Fusion Plus specifications
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
New FDI Rules Aimed at China Said to Include Hong Kong
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch by Q2 2020: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government's New Procedure for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe Deliveries
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  3. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  4. Realme X3 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing
  5. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  6. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched
  7. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  8. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Hacker Puts Millions of Usernames, Passwords From Webkinz World Online: Report
  2. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch by Q2 2020: Report
  4. New FDI Rules Aimed at China Said to Include Hong Kong
  5. Huawei Phones Will Not Get Google and Apple's Contact Tracing App Meant to Prevent Spread of COVID 19: Report
  6. Oyo to Support Partners as Occupancy Plunges Amid Lockdown
  7. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Windows Notepad Returns to Microsoft Store With New Features
  9. Google's Apple Card Rival Leaked Online, Will Reportedly Integrate With Google Pay
  10. YouTube Now Supports UPI Payments in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com