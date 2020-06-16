Technology News
Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, More

Motorola One Fusion+ will be launched today at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone will be available on Flipkart.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2020 07:36 IST
Motorola One Fusion+ comes in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ has a pop-up camera setup, a notch-less display
  • The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera
  • Motorola One Fusion+ has a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support

Motorola One Fusion+ is set to launch in India today. The phone is already being teased on Flipkart, confirming availability of the platform, and its pricing and other details will be revealed today. The Motorola One Fusion+ phone was unveiled last week in Europe, and now the phone is launching in the Indian market as well. The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad-camera setup at the back and a pop-up camera module in the front. The smartphone packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India (expected)

The Motorola One Fusion+ will be launched today at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone will be available on Flipkart, and the e-commerce giant has teased several features of the phone already. Talking about the price first, the Motorola One Fusion+ is likely to be priced in the same range as its Europe price. The phone was launched in Europe for EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,400) for the single 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Because the Motorola One Fusion+ has already launched in Europe, its full specifications are already known. The phone runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone includes 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Motorola One Fusion+ has quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5 megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone packs a 16-megapixel selfie sensor inside the pop-up camera module.

Internal storage is at 128GB, and the Motorola One Fusion+ phone supports storage expansion using a hybrid microSD card solution (up to 1TB). There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

