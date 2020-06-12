Technology News
loading

Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Availability Teased

Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 June 2020 17:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Availability Teased

Motorola One Fusion+ packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a 64-megapixel main camera
  • The phone will go on sale in Twilight Blue, Moonlight White options
  • Motorola One Fusion+ was unveiled in Europe a few days ago

Motorola One Fusion+ is set to launch in India on June 16, a Flipkart teaser page has revealed. The phone has been teased in multiple tweets by the Lenovo-owned smartphone company, and now the e-commerce giant has confirmed that the Motorola One Fusion+ will launch in India on Tuesday i.e. June 16. The Motorola One Fusion+ was unveiled in Europe just a few days ago, and now it is arriving in the Indian market. It comes with a pop-up camera and a quad camera setup at the back.

Motorola One Fusion+ India launch

The Motorola One Fusion+ teaser page on Flipkart has revealed that the phone is launching in India on June 16. Apart from the launch date, it also confirms Flipkart availability, although the phone could be made available elsewhere as well. The teaser page also suggests that the phone will come in two colour options, same as Europe - Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

The India pricing and offer details for the Motorola One Fusion+ should be detailed next week. The pricing should be around the same range as the Europe price that is EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,400) for the lone 6GB + 128GB model.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using a hybrid microSD card solution (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has quad rear cameras in one straight line that houses a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5 megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone packs a 16-megapixel selfie sensor inside the pop-up camera module.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola One Fusion Plus India Launch, Flipkart, Motorola One Fusion Plus Price in India, Motorola One Fusion Plus Specifications, Motorola One Fusion Plus Features
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Availability Teased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  3. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale in India Scheduled for June 15
  5. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  6. Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Reveals
  8. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Launch in India on June 16
  9. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  10. Vivo X50 Pro to Launch in India Mid-July: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) With Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched
  2. Google Assistant’s Voice Match Now Works on More Smart Speakers, You Can Also Set a Default Speaker
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Availability Teased
  4. iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo S6 Pro With Dual Front Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Tipped, Pricing Indicated
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on Geekbench, Exynos 9611 SoC Tipped
  7. Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: All Details
  8. ARK: Survival Evolved Is Free on the Epic Games Store Till June 18
  9. Dark Season 3 Trailer Sets Up the End, Which Is Also the Beginning
  10. Facebook Will Now Show Results from Wikipedia in Search Results
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com