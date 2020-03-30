Motorola One was launched in the second half of 2018 as one of the first company phones under Google's Android One programme. Motorola had tied up with Google's Android One programme to bring the an optimised version of Android and the latest updates to its smartphones, something the Lenovo-owned company was lagging behind on. Now, although the Android One program was initiated to bring the latest Android versions to Motorola smartphones, the Motorola One had still not received an Android 10 update. That is now changing as Motorola has reportedly started rolling out the Android 10 update on the Motorola One starting with Brazil.

According to a report in XDA Developers, who first reported on the rollout of the update, the Motorola One has started receiving the Android 10 update in Brazil. The firmware number on this Android 10 update is QPK30.54-22, and it also brings a rather outdated February 2020 security patch to the Motorola One. According to Motorola's global portal in Brazil, the update had started rolling out on March 25.

The Motorola One Android 10 update has also been pointed out by multiple users on Twitter as well. The Motorola Brazil official Twitter handle also confirmed the development in its response to the users who took to Twitter to point out the update. According to a report in Piunikaweb, Motorola Brazil had announced the update on its official Twitter handle earlier this month. However, no Motorola One user in the country had reported on receiving the update until the recent announcement.

The XDA report further says that Motorola's February 2020 security patch comes at a time when manufacturers like Samsung are already rolling out the April 2020 security patch. It said that the delay is caused by Lenovo's decision to deliver the last beta build as the stable version. The Motorola One Power, which was launched alongside the Motorola One, had received its Android 10 update in December last year.

The Motorola One had received its Android 9 update in December 2018, just two months after the phone was launched. The phone was launched in 2018, and was the first in the Motorola One range of smartphones. The phone came with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sported a 5.9-inch HD+ Max Vision LCD Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola One is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU, with 64GB of internal storage. To recall, the Motorola One was launched in India in March 2019.