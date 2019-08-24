Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Motorola One Action price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 – it is available in a single variant in the country, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. T

By | Updated: 24 August 2019 14:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Motorola One Action, Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro, and Vivo Z1 Pro (from left to right)

Highlights
  • Motorola One Action was launched in India this week
  • The Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro were also launched this week
  • The Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India last month

Motorola One Action was launched earlier this week in India, and at its price the smartphone competes with other popular budget offerings in India, such as the Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro, and the Vivo Z1 Pro. The biggest highlight of the Motorola One Action is its ultra wide-angle camera in its triple rear camera setup, enabling users to shoot landscape video even when holding the smartphone vertically – perhaps ideal for the Instagram generation. Here, we compare the Motorola One Action, Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro, against each other, in terms of price and specifications, to give you a better idea about which of the quartet is the best option for you.

Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India compared

The Motorola One Action price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 – it is available in a single variant in the country, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. To recall, the Android One smartphone was launched earlier this week, and will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting August 30. Motorola Mobility has also detailed launch offers for the Motorola One Action, which include Jio cashback up to Rs. 2,200, as well as 125GB of additional 4G data from the telecom operator.

The Mi A3 was also launched in India this week, and has already gone on sale in the country for the first time on Friday. The Android One smartphone has been launched in two variants in the country – 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage at Rs. 12,999 and 6GB/ 128GB storage priced at Rs. 15,999. Available via a flash sale method online, the Mi A3 is listed by Amazon and Mi.com, and is also available via Mi Home stores in the country. Xiaomi says it will go on sale via other offline stores soon. Launch offers include discounts for HDFC Bank customers, as well as bundled offers for Airtel subscribers.

The Realme 5 Pro was also launched in India this week, the first quad camera smartphone from the company (sharing that honour with the Realme 5 (Review) that was launched alongside). It is priced at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for its 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website from September 4, with pre-orders now open. Launch offers include a discount on Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection package, Jio benefits up to Rs. 7,000, a Paytm First membership, and cashback on Paytm UPI transactions.

Finally, the Vivo Z1 Pro (Review) was launched last month in India, and is being marketed as a gamer-friendly smartphone with a hole-punch display. Available in three variants – 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage – the Vivo Z1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,990, 16,990, and Rs. 17,990 respectively. It is on open sale via Flipkart and the Vivo E-Store. Sale offers include cashback on Axis Bank, Flipkart Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There are also cashback and bundled data benefits available from Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea operators.

Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Specifications compared

 

Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Displays compared

All four smartphones are dual-SIM (Nano) offerings that run Android 9 Pie - with the Motorola One Action and Mi A3 shipping with stock Android, while the other two run a skin atop. Three smartphones feature full-HD+ displays, while the Mi A3 is the only one to offer an HD+ display. The Vivo Z1 Pro and Motorola One action both have hole-punch displays, but the Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro feature waterdrop-shape display notches.

The Motorola One Action and the Realme 5 Pro have the same display sizes – 6.3 inches – but the Motorola offering has a taller 21:9 aspect ratio IPS display compared to the Realme phone's 19.5:9 ratio LCD (panel type unspecified) display. The Vivo Z1 Pro has a 6.53-inch 19.5:9 IPS display and the Mi A3 has a 6.08-inch 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display.

Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Processors, RAM, storage compared

All four of the smartphones are powered by octa-core processors. The Vivo Z1 Pro and Realme 5 Pro both run on the Snapdragon 712 SoC, while the Motorola One Action is powered the Samsung Exynos 9609 and the Mi A3 is based on the Snapdragon 665 SoC. All four feature base variants with 4GB of RAM, with the Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro offering 6GB RAM variants, and the Realme 5 Pro offering an 8GB RAM variant.

The Motorola One Action comes in a single inbuilt storage variant with a 128GB capacity (expandable via microSD card up to 512GB), while the other three offer base storage variants of 64GB (expandable via microSD card up to 256GB).

Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Cameras compared

The Motorola One Action, Mi A3, and Vivo Z1 Pro all sport triple rear camera setups, with the Realme 5 Pro the only standout with a quad rear camera setup. The Motorola One Action has a 16-megapixel action camera sensor with 2-micron pixel size, f/2.2 lens, and 117-degree ultra wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.79 aperture), 8-megapixel secondary sensor (118-degree wide-angle lens with f/1.79 aperture), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme 5 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree wide-angle lens), 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture + 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture).

The Vivo Z1 Pro has a 16-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.78 aperture), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor (120-degree super wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture), and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor (f/2.4 aperture). The Motorola One Action has a 12-megapixel selfie camera sensor (1.25-micron pixel size and f/2.0 aperture), the Realme 5 Pro bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0 aperture), while both the Mi A3 and Vivo Z1 Pro bear 32-megapixel selfie cameras (f/2.0 aperture).

Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Battery, other specifications compared

The Motorola bears a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Mi A3 sports a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Realme 5 Pro runs off a 4,035mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. Finally, the Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

The Motorola One Action measures 160.1x71.2x9.15mm and weighs 160 grams. The Mi A3 measures 153.48x71.85x8.5mm and weighs 173.8 grams. The Realme 5 Pro measures 157x74.2x8.9mm and weighs 184 grams. Finally, the Vivo Z1 Pro measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm and weighs 201 grams. All four smartphones have similar connectivity options and sensors on board, though the Vivo Z1 Pro distinguishes itself with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Motorola One Action vs Xiaomi Mi A3 comparison
  Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro
Motorola One Action
Motorola One Action
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi Mi A3
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandRealmeVivoMotorolaXiaomi
Model5 ProZ1 ProOne ActionMi A3
Release date20th August 20193rd July 201916th August 201917th July 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes-
Dimensions (mm)157.00 x 74.20 x 8.90162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85160.10 x 71.20 x 9.15153.48 x 71.85 x 8.50
Weight (g)184.00201.00176.00173.80
Battery capacity (mAh)4035500035004030
Fast chargingVOOCProprietary-Quick Charge 3.0
ColoursCrystal Green, Crystal BlueMirror Black, Sonic Black, Sonic BlueAqua Teal, Denim BlueNot Just Blue, More Than White, Kind of Gray
Removable battery-No--
Wireless charging-No--
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.536.306.08
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2520 pixels720x1560 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass--Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-19.5:921:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.3GHz octa-core1.7GHz octa-core (2x2.3GHz + 6x1.7GHz)2.2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIEQualcomm Snapdragon 712Samsung Exynos 9609Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM4GB6GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256-512256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes--
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.24)16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.25-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2, 2.0-micron) + 5-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel (f/2.0)12-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.25-micron)32-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.6-micron)
Front flash-No--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9.0
SkinColorOS 6.0Funtouch OS 9--
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes--
USB Type-CYes-YesYes
Number of SIMs2222
Micro-USB-Yes--
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes--
NFC--Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeYes-YesYes
Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Camera is slow to focus at times
  • Aggressive HDR
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A3 review
Display6.08-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4030mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi A3, Mi A3 Price in India, Mi A3 Specifications, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Action Price in India, Motorola One Action Specifications, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India, Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Realme 5 Pro Specifications
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Sale Offers Announced in India
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?
  5. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 Lightweight Laptops Launched in India
  6. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  7. Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles
  8. Realme 3i Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Elon Musk Called to Step Down as Tesla CEO by Top Investor
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight Marvel Disney+ Series Announced at D23 Expo
  3. Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Reports
  4. The Mandalorian Trailer Sets Up the First Live-Action Star Wars Series
  5. Amazon's Audible Sued by Top US Publishers for Copyright Infringement
  6. Delhi Lt. Governor Launches 'QR Code Scheme' Safety Feature for Commuters on Himmat Plus App
  7. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  8. Motorola One Action With Ultra Wide-Angle Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Stadia: Cloud Gaming Faces Challenges as Google Prepares for Launch
  10. Qualcomm Wins a Pause in Enforcement of US FTC Ruling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.