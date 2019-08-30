Motorola One Action packing a dedicated ultra-wide action camera was launched in India last week. Just over a week later, the Motorola One Action is set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone will be available exclusively from Flipkart priced at Rs. 13,999 for its sole variant that packs a generous 128GB of internal storage. Key highlights of the Motorola One Action, aside from its action camera, are the 21:9 Cinema Vision display with a hole-punch and the ability to record 4K videos with the front camera.

Motorola One Action price, offers

The Motorola One Action comes in a single configuration that is priced at Rs. 13,999. As for colour options, buyers can choose between Denim Blue and Pearl White shades. The phone's first sale will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart with some offers in tow. Jio subscribers can avail the benefit of Rs. 2,200 Jio instant cashback and 125GB of additional Jio 4G data. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI as well as 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Motorola One Specifications

The Motorola One Action packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS CinemaVision display along with 21:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch in the top-left corner of the screen. The phone is powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The lights are kept on by a 3,500mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

In the imaging department, the Motorola One Action packs a 16-megapixel action camera with 2-micron pixel size and an f/2.2 aperture, assisted by a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 12-megapixel sensor at the front housed in the hole-punch.