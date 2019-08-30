Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Action Goes on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Check Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

Motorola One Action Goes on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Check Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

The Motorola One Action is available in a choice of Denim Blue and Pearl White colours.

By | Updated: 30 August 2019 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Action Goes on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Check Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

Motorola One Action can record horizontal videos while holding the phone vertically

Highlights
  • Motorola One Action is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9609 SoC
  • It packs a 3,500mAh battery that supports 10W charging.
  • The phone’s front camera can record 4K videos at 30fps

Motorola One Action packing a dedicated ultra-wide action camera was launched in India last week. Just over a week later, the Motorola One Action is set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone will be available exclusively from Flipkart priced at Rs. 13,999 for its sole variant that packs a generous 128GB of internal storage. Key highlights of the Motorola One Action, aside from its action camera, are the 21:9 Cinema Vision display with a hole-punch and the ability to record 4K videos with the front camera.

Motorola One Action price, offers

The Motorola One Action comes in a single configuration that is priced at Rs. 13,999. As for colour options, buyers can choose between Denim Blue and Pearl White shades. The phone's first sale will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart with some offers in tow. Jio subscribers can avail the benefit of Rs. 2,200 Jio instant cashback and 125GB of additional Jio 4G data. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI as well as 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Motorola One Specifications

The Motorola One Action packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS CinemaVision display along with 21:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch in the top-left corner of the screen. The phone is powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The lights are kept on by a 3,500mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

In the imaging department, the Motorola One Action packs a 16-megapixel action camera with 2-micron pixel size and an f/2.2 aperture, assisted by a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 12-megapixel sensor at the front housed in the hole-punch.

Motorola One Action

Motorola One Action

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and unique design
  • Lag-free performance
  • Stock Android experience
  • Bad
  • Small battery and slow charging
  • Disappointing display quality and content scaling issues
  • Can’t capture still photos with ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Motorola One Action review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9609
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Action price in India, Motorola One Action specifications, Motorola One Action, Motorola
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
India Said to Woo Firms Like Apple to Capitalise on US-China Trade War
Valve Said to Fight EU Antitrust Charges, 5 Videogame Publishers to Settle
Motorola One Action Goes on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Check Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Series Coming to India in '8 Weeks': Xiaomi India Chief
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Apple Sends Invites for September 10 Special Event, New iPhones Expected
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus 6Z, More Phones Get August Security Patch
  5. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
  6. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  7. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  8. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
  9. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  10. Redmi TV 70 With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Waymo Urges US to 'Promptly' Remove Barriers to Self-Driving Cars
  2. Dell Beats Profit Estimates on Higher Desktop Sales
  3. Bill Gates Netflix Docu-Series Trailer Dives Into Microsoft Co-Founder’s Brain
  4. LG Q70 With Hole-Punch Display, Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Valve Said to Fight EU Antitrust Charges, 5 Videogame Publishers to Settle
  6. Motorola One Action Goes on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Check Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Launching in India in '8 Weeks', Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain Says
  8. India Said to Woo Firms Like Apple to Capitalise on US-China Trade War
  9. Apple to Supply Parts to Independent Repair Shops for First Time
  10. CamScanner App With Over 100 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play Store Over Advertising Malware
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.