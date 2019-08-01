Technology News
Motorola One Action Leaked Render Reveals Colour Options, Expected to Launch Soon

Motorola One Action features a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup.

Updated: 1 August 2019 15:30 IST
Motorola One Action Leaked Render Reveals Colour Options, Expected to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Motorola One Action is expected to ship in three different colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola One Action is likely to be the company's next Android One phone
  • Fresh leaked renders suggest two new colour options
  • The phone comes with a hole-punch display and three rear cameras

After launching the Motorola One Vision recently, the Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility could soon introduce another Android One-based smartphone. Motorola One Action has been seen in a bunch of leaks since June this year. After being spotted on a benchmarking site, Motorola One Vision appeared in a leaked design render, showing the phone's hole-punch display, narrow bezels on the top, and a slim chin. In fresh leak, we're getting to see some colour options of the Motorola One Action.

The latest leak comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal, suggesting two colour options for the rear: White and bluish-green. The official-looking Motorola One Action render also showcase the phone's front and rear design once again.

Earlier last month, the Motorola One Action was spotted on Google's Android Enterprise Recommended device website, tipping an imminent launch. According to the listing, the Motorola One Action will feature a 6.3-inch display, 128GB storage, and 4GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 9 Pie and will come with a fingerprint sensor located at the back.

From the leaks we've seen so far, the Motorola One Vision is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, placed vertically. The phone also includes a dual-tone LED flash just below the camera module, according to the leaked render. The Motorola One Action is also expected to feature a wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view.

The smartphone could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 9609 apart from including a 3,500mAh battery. Today's leak suggests two colour options but the phone is also expected to arrive in a gold colour.

There's no official word on when the Motorola One Action will be introduced. Judging purely on the number of leaks that have shown up recently, the phone could be very close to an official launch.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Vision
Motorola One Action Leaked Render Reveals Colour Options, Expected to Launch Soon
