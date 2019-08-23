Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Action With 21:9 CinemaVision Display, Dedicated Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Action With 21:9 CinemaVision Display, Dedicated Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Action price in India is set at Rs. 13,999

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 12:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Action With 21:9 CinemaVision Display, Dedicated Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Action will go on sale in India starting August 30

Highlights
  • Motorola One Action sports a triple rear camera setup
  • It is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC
  • Motorola unveiled the phone globally last week

Motorola One Action has been launched in India. The new Motorola phone will go on sale in the country starting August 30. Unlike many other smartphones of its range, the Motorola One Action comes with a dedicated 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens action camera that is designed to capture detailed videos. The handset also lets users record videos in landscape format while holding it vertically. Motorola has also provided its artificial intelligence (AI) based software algorithms to improve image results. Apart from the distinguished camera experiences, the Motorola One Action features a 21:9 Cinema Vision display that sports a hole-punch design.

Motorola One Action price in India, launch offers

The Motorola One Action price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) IST on August 30.

Launch offers on the Motorola One Action include Rs. 2,200 Jio instant cashback, and 125GB of additional Jio 4G data. The smartphone would be available in Denim Blue and Pearl White colour variants.

To recall, the Motorola One Action was unveiled globally last week. It also went on sale in Brazil, Mexico, and some parts of Europe with a price tag of EUR 259 (roughly Rs. 20,600).

Motorola One Action specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Action runs Android 9 Pie, with a promise to upgrade to Android 10 and Android 11. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS CinemaVision display along with 21:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, coupled with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Motorola One Action houses a triple rear camera setup that includes the 16-megapixel action camera sensor with 2-micron pixel size and f/2.2 lens, 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The 16-megapixel action camera uses 4-in-1 pixel binning tech to output 4-megapixel images. There is also a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the front for capturing selfies with 1.25-micron pixel size and an f/2.0 lens.

motorola one action back image gadgets 360 moto

Motorola One Action sports a triple rear camera setup

 

The rear camera of the Motorola One Action comes with an 'Enhanced Video Stabilisation' to reduce jerks and shakes in action videos. Also, as we mentioned, the camera setup is capable of capturing landscape videos while the phone is in the vertical position and vice versa.

Further, the selfie camera of the Motorola One Action supports features such as Portrait lighting, Shot optimisation, Auto smile capture, Group selfie, Portrait mode, and Cinemagraph among others.

For storing content, the Motorola One Action has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, fingerprint reader, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The Motorola One Action packs a 3,500mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.1x71.2x9.15mm and weighs 160 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Action price in India, Motorola One Action specifications, Motorola One Action, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus 7T Pro Design May Just Have Been Leaked, Shows Circular Camera Module
13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
Motorola One Action With 21:9 CinemaVision Display, Dedicated Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  4. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance, Camera Next Week
  5. Vivo iQoo Pro Launched, to Be Offered in 4G and 5G Variants
  6. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  7. Android Ditches Dessert-Themed Names as Q Becomes 10
  8. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. Motorola One Action With Ultra Wide-Angle Action Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Skulls & Roses: Amazon Prime Video Sets August Release Date for Raghu & Rajiv’s Next Reality Series
  2. Realme 3i Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Realme.com
  3. Fortnite Changes B.R.U.T.E. Mech Behaviour to Level the Battlefield, Removes Junk Rift Until Next Content Update
  4. Google's Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Protect Users' Privacy on Web
  5. New Images From Asteroid Probe Offer Clues on Planet Formation
  6. Motorola One Action Price in India Set at Rs. 13,999, First Sale on August 30: Event Highlights
  7. Motorola One Action With 21:9 CinemaVision Display, Dedicated Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Captures First Image of Moon Showing Mare Orientale Basin, Apollo Craters
  9. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  10. Boeing Spacecraft Astronauts See New Frontier for Commercial Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.