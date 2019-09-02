Motorola One Action is now on open sale in India. To recall, the smartphone was launched late last month in India, and features a triple rear camera setup comprising an ultra wide-angle sensor that lets users take landscape photos and videos when the smartphone is held vertically. Since its launch, the Motorola One Action went on sale a couple of times in India via the flash sale method. Now, the Lenovo-owned brand has confirmed that the Motorola One Action is indeed available via open sale in the country.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Motorola Mobility on Monday confirmed that the Motorola One Action (Review) is now available via the open sale method in India. The company also revealed it would be available in its Pearl White colour variant, though at the time of writing, it was out of stock. As we mentioned, the Motorola One Action was launched in India in late August. It continues to be available in India via Flipkart. The smartphone was first unveiled in Brazil a week before its India launch.

Motorola One Action price in India

The Motorola One Action price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for its lone 4GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. As we mentioned, it is available to buy via Flipkart in its Denim Blue colour variant. Its Pearl White is currently out of stock.

In terms of sale offers, Flipkart is currently offering 10 percent cashback on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, while Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users get 5 percent cashback. Jio subscribers also get Rs. 2,200 Jio instant cashback, and 125GB of additional Jio 4G data.

Motorola One Action specifications

The Motorola One Action specifications include Android 9 Pie, a 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a hole-punch display notch, a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup (16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel), a 12-megapixel selfie camera, 128GB of inbuilt storage (expandable via microSD card), the standard set of connectivity options and sensors, as well as a 3,500mAh battery.

