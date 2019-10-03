Technology News
Motorola One Macro India Launch Teased, New Alleged Render Appears Online

Motorola One Macro is coming soon to India.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 15:31 IST
Motorola One Macro India Launch Teased, New Alleged Render Appears Online

Motorola One Action is expected to be released in two colours

Highlights
  • Motorola One Action is said to be powered by octa-core SoC
  • The new Motorola phone is coming soon
  • Motorola One Action is rumoured to packs a triple rear camera setup

Motorola is getting ready to bring yet another One-series smartphone to the Indian market. Over a month after launching the Motorola One Action in the country, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is now teasing the arrival of the Motorola One Macro. Even though the official teaser doesn't explicitly mention the One Macro, the inclusion of only the macro shots in the teaser make it pretty clear that the company is indicating the arrival of the Motorola One Macro. Separately, prolific tipster Evan Blass has shared an alleged render of the Motorola One Macro.

The Motorola teaser doesn't reveal any specifics and just mentions that the phone is “coming soon”. However, thanks to some recent leaks, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the Motorola One Macro.

The phone was unceremoniously listed by a Saudi retailer last month and the listing suggested that Motorola One Macro will come with an octa-core processor, 4,000mAh battery, and a 6.2-inch screen. On the imaging front, the phone is said to be packing a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and two 2-megapixel camera. One of the two 2-megapixel sensors is likely to be joined by a macro lens. There is reportedly going to be an 8-megapixel front shooter.

The retailer listing also indicated the presence of 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, and Android 9 Pie on the smartphone. Additionally, the Motorola One Macro is expected to feature dual-SIM connectivity, USB Type-C port, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The latest render shared by Evan Blass claims to show the Motorola One Macro in Purple colour option. The previously leaked retailer listing was accompanied by an alleged Motorola One Macro render in Spaceship Blue colour. So, the phone is expected to be released in at least these two colours. We hope to get the official details from Motorola over the coming weeks. 

Motorola One Macro

Motorola One Macro

Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Motorola One Macro India Launch Teased, New Alleged Render Appears Online
