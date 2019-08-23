Motorola One Action is launching in India today. The official launch event will be held in New Delhi. Globally, the Motorola One Action was unveiled last week. The new smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens camera. The Motorola One Action also features a 21:9 CinemaVision display along with a hole-punch design. Additionally, the handset is capable of recording videos in landscape format while holding it vertically. Other key highlights of the Motorola One Action include 128GB of onboard storage, Samsung Exynos 9605 SoC, and a 3,500mAh battery.

Motorola One Action launch event timings, live stream link, price in India (expected), availability

The Motorola One Action launch event will take place in New Delhi at 12pm (noon) IST. The event will be live streamed through the Motorola India event on YouTube. Furthermore, its debut has been teased on Flipkart through a microsite.

Motorola hasn't revealed the India price of the One Action smartphone. However, it is expected to be in line with what was announced last week.

The Motorola One Action debuted with a price tag of EUR 259 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Moreover, it carries Google's Android One branding that confirms a stock experience.

Motorola One Action specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Action runs Android 9 Pie and flaunts a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS CinemaVision display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Motorola One Action has the triple rear camera that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens, an action camera sensor with 2-micron pixel size and f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The rear camera supports an 'Enhanced Video Stabilisation' to reduce jerks while recording videos. For selfies, the phone has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with 1.25-micron pixel size and an f/2.0 lens.

The Motorola One Action has 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are also built-in sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, fingerprint reader, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Besides, the Motorola One Action packs a 3,500mAh battery that supports 10W charging.