Motorola has sent out invites for a press event on August 23 in India, where the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is expected to launch the new Motorola One Action smartphone. Set to be a part of Motorola's One lineup, the Motorola One Action is yet to be officially unveiled, however thanks to untimely listings on Amazon Germany and Android Enterprise Directory, the key details of the smartphone have already been revealed. If released, Motorola One Action will join the phones like Motorola One Vision, Motorola One, and Motorola One Power in the company's portfolio.

The Lenovo-owned company doesn't explicitly mention the Motorola One Action in its press invite, however a hashtag shared by the company - #CaptureTheAction – seems to hint towards the launch of the Motorola One Action.

Thanks to Amazon Germany listing, we know that Motorola One Action will sport a hole-punch display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 1080x2520 pixels resolution. The display size was earlier revealed to be 6.3-inch by the Android Enterprise Directory listing.

Additionally, the Motorola One Action is said to be housing octa-core Exynos 9609 SoC, clocked at 2.2GHz, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The exact same amount of RAM and built-in storage was also seen in the Android Enterprise Directory listing.

For the imaging needs, Motorola will be packing a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, another sensor of unknown-megapixels with a wide-angle-lens, and a third mystery sensor. The phone will also be packing 3,500mAh battery, USB Type-C port, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Android 9 Pie.

In terms of the pricing, Amazon listing had showed EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,500), however that could be a placeholder. We will know more when Motorola officially unveils the phone.