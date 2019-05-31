The rumoured Motorola One Action smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing has revealed few key specifications of the upcoming phone, and also suggests that its launch may be near. The phone is listed to run on the latest Android Pie software and pack 4GB of RAM. The phone was earlier revealed by noted tipster Evan Blass, alongside other upcoming Motorola One series phones. Motorola has since launched the One Vision smartphone, and it seems like the company is all set to expand this portfolio further.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Motorola One Action may be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. This is the same as the Motorola One Vision phone launched recently. The listing reveals that the phone scores 1601 single-core points, and 5377 multi-core points.

Apart from the two features, the Motorola One Action is still a bit of a mystery for now as there haven't been any substantial leaks of this phone so far. If we were to dissect the thought behind the naming convention, it could mean two things. Action could hint at film making, which means we could see a heavy focus on the cameras. This could be a triple or even a quad-camera setup, which leaked earlier this month. On the other hand, Action could also signify a rugged phone, with a tough rubberised exterior and of course, proper waterproofing.

The Motorola One Vision was launched in Brazil earlier this month, and it comes with a hole-punch display, a dual rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, a 21:9 display, and more. Key specifications on the phone include a 48-megapixel sensor, a 25-megapixel front snapper, neat camera features like optical image stabilisation, and 4D Corning Gorilla Glass gradient back panels in sapphire and bronze colour options.