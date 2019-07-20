Motorola One Action has been spotted on Android's Enterprise Recommended devices website, hinting that the phone will launch soon. The listing reveals the phone's key specifications and even has an image attached that looks very similar to the Motorola One Vision launched last month. The phone will be sporting a hole-punch display and is rumoured to pack a triple rear camera setup. The Android Enterprise listing suggests that the Motorola One Action has now received OS approval, which means the unveil is very near.

As per Google's Android Enterprise Directory website listing, the Motorola One Action will have a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left of the screen. The image corroborates past render leaks as well. The listing also reveals that the phone will sport a 6.3-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and will come with 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the phone will feature a fingerprint sensor, NFC support, and will run on Android 9 Pie.

There is no news about when Motorola plans to launch the smartphone or what will be the price tag. Past renders suggest that the Motorola One Action will sport a triple camera setup positioned vertically, and a dual-tone LED flash below the camera module. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This smartphone will be a part of the Android One Program, just like the One Vision. At the bottom, the phone is seen to sport the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and the microphone.

Among other specifications, the phone is tipped to come with Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC and 3500mAh battery. It s expected to be released in Blue, Gold, and White colours.