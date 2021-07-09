Technology News
Motorola One 5G UW Ace With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Ultra-Wideband Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One 5G UW Ace carries a price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 July 2021 11:01 IST
Motorola One 5G UW Ace With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Ultra-Wideband Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Verizon

Motorola One 5G UW Ace is quite similar to Motorola One 5G Ace

Highlights
  • Motorola One 5G UW Ace is available for purchase via Verizon
  • The Motorola phone comes with 64GB of onboard storage
  • Motorola One 5G UW Ace includes Verizon’s Adaptive Sound

Motorola One 5G UW Ace was launched on Thursday as a new Motorola 5G phone exclusively available on Verizon. As the name suggests, Motorola One 5G UW Ace supports 5G Ultra-wideband connectivity to deliver a faster experience. There is also Verizon's Adaptive Sound system that is aimed to deliver a spatial audio experience and compete against the likes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. However, apart from the two major changes, Motorola One 5G UW Ace is quite similar to the Motorola One 5G Ace that debuted earlier this year.

Motorola One 5G UW Ace price

Motorola One 5G UW Ace price has been set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in a single Volcanic Grey colour option and is available for purchase through Verizon. Customers on the Verizon network can also pick it on a contract under which they need to pay $12.49 (Rs. 930) a month for 24 months along with a one-time activation fee of $35 (Rs. 2,600).

Motorola One 5G Ace was launched in January at $399.99 (Rs. 29,800) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone was also announced in a 4GB + 64GB storage option, but that did not come with an official price at the time of the announcement.

Motorola One 5G UW Ace specifications

The new Motorola One 5G UW Ace runs on Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, Motorola One 5G UW Ace has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

For storing content, Motorola One 5G UW Ace has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Motorola One 5G UW Ace comes preloaded with the Verizon Adaptive Sound system that is designed to offer spatial, surround sound experience, without requiring any specific hardware or software. The feature also works with all major apps and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. It offers sound profiles such as Music and Video that users can choose to get a customised experience.

Verizon said that its proprietary sound system will come on some existing devices through an over-the-air (OTA) software update in the future. However, details about which devices will get it are yet to be revealed.

Motorola One 5G UW Ace packs a 5,000mAh battery with up to 20W fast charging. The battery pack can deliver up to two days of power on a single charge.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One 5G UW Ace Price, Motorola One 5G UW Ace Specifications, Motorola One 5G UW Ace, Motorola, Verizon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Crypto Amulets: Buddhist Digital Amulets Mark Thai Entry Into Crypto Art Craze

