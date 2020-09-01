Technology News
Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G, Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that Motorola says can last up to 2 days on a single charge.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 September 2020 10:51 IST
Motorola One 5G has dual selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Motorola One 5G launched for under $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600)
  • Motorola One 5G has a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone comes with up to 1TB of expandable storage

Motorola One 5G has been announced in the US as the Lenovo-owned company's relatively affordable 5G smartphone. It comes with features like a quad rear camera setup, dual selfie cameras, a high refresh rate screen, and an octa-core processor. The Motorola One 5G comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, as well as a single colour option. The bezels are relatively thick all around and Motorola says it can last up to two days on a single charge.

Motorola One 5G price

The Motorola One 5G comes in a single 4GB + 128GB storage configuration that is priced under $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600) and has an Oxford Blue colour variant. Motorola has not shared exact pricing for the phone and said that it will be coming soon to AT&T. There will also be a Verizon variant that will come in early October.

As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Motorola One 5G specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Motorola One 5G runs My UX on top of Android 10. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The display is also HDR10 certified. The Motorola One 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone has a quad rear camera setup on the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, the Motorola One 5G comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Motorola One 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through the dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of charging, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W TurboPower fast charging. Sensors onboard the Motorola One 5G include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and E-compass. There is also a side mounted fingerprint scanner on the phone.

The phone measures 168x74x9mm and weighs 207 grams. Motorola says it comes with a Water repellent design that can protect against “moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, sweat or light rain.”

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Motorola One 5G

Motorola One 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One 5G, Motorola One 5G price, Motorola One 5G specifications

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One 5G, Motorola One 5G price, Motorola One 5G specifications
OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.6 Update With Bluetooth Connection Stability Issue Fix

Comment
 
 

