Motorola Nio seems to be the Lenovo-owned company's next flagship smartphone, as per latest leaks. The phone is reportedly carries model number XT2125 with the codename ‘Nio.' The development was shared by a German publication and it states the phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, like Motorola Edge+ that launched in April this year as the company's flagship smartphone. Motorola Nio is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup and have two RAM and storage configurations.

Motorola Nio specifications (expected)

As per the report by TechnikNews, in collaboration with Adam Conway from XDA Developers, a Motorola phone with model number XT2125 and codename ‘Nio' is in the works and could be another flagship from the company. The report states that it may be the first Motorola phone to run Android 11 out of the box. It may feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with a high refresh rate of at least 90Hz. The size of the display is unclear.

The rumoured Motorola Nio may come in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration as well as a 12GB + 256GB storage model. However, the report points out that the latter is not completely confirmed.

In terms of optics, the purported Motorola phone may come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary sensor. It is expected to have a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with the name OV16A10, as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor that carries the name OV02B1B. At the front, Motorola Nio is expected to come with hole-punch cutout design that houses two cameras, a 16-megapixel sensor (OV16A1Q) and an 8-megapixel sensor from Samsung (S5K4H7).

As per the report, the phone will likely launch in the first quarter of next year. Motorola has not officially shared any information on Motorola Nio.

