Technology News
loading

Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM

Motorola Nio is expected to have a dual selfie camera setup with a hole-punch cutout design.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 November 2020 13:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM

Motorola Nio may have a high refresh rate display like the Motorola Edge+ (above)

Highlights
  • Motorola Nio rumoured to be the next flagship phone from the company
  • The phone may launch in Q1 2021
  • Motorola Nio is expected to carry model number XT2125

Motorola Nio seems to be the Lenovo-owned company's next flagship smartphone, as per latest leaks. The phone is reportedly carries model number XT2125 with the codename ‘Nio.' The development was shared by a German publication and it states the phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, like Motorola Edge+ that launched in April this year as the company's flagship smartphone. Motorola Nio is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup and have two RAM and storage configurations.

Motorola Nio specifications (expected)

As per the report by TechnikNews, in collaboration with Adam Conway from XDA Developers, a Motorola phone with model number XT2125 and codename ‘Nio' is in the works and could be another flagship from the company. The report states that it may be the first Motorola phone to run Android 11 out of the box. It may feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display with a high refresh rate of at least 90Hz. The size of the display is unclear.

The rumoured Motorola Nio may come in an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration as well as a 12GB + 256GB storage model. However, the report points out that the latter is not completely confirmed.

In terms of optics, the purported Motorola phone may come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary sensor. It is expected to have a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with the name OV16A10, as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor that carries the name OV02B1B. At the front, Motorola Nio is expected to come with hole-punch cutout design that houses two cameras, a 16-megapixel sensor (OV16A1Q) and an 8-megapixel sensor from Samsung (S5K4H7).

As per the report, the phone will likely launch in the first quarter of next year. Motorola has not officially shared any information on Motorola Nio.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Nio, Motorola Nio specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter to Warn Users Before Liking a Labelled Tweet With Potential Misinformation
Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tooter is an ‘Indian’ Social Platform That Looks a Lot Like Twitter
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Get OxygenOS Updates in India
  7. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Oppo F17, More Smartphones See Permanent Price Cut in India
  9. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched
  10. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fit Wear OS Update to Start Rolling Out This Week With Improved Workout Tracking, Fresh Design
  2. Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro Prices in India Slashed Permanently by Up to Rs. 2,000
  3. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps Including AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live
  6. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Get OxygenOS Updates in India With Fixes, Improvements
  7. Tooter ‘Swadeshi’ Social Media Platform Modelled After Twitter Surfaces
  8. Xiaomi Rides Smartphone Shipment Surge to Post 19-Percent Jump in Profit
  9. Google Search Will Start Considering Past Searches to Suggest Relevant Queries on Top
  10. Steam Gets PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Support With LED, Trackpad, Rumble, Gyro Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com