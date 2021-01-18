Motorola Nio's pictures have allegedly surfaced online, tipping the design and colour variants of the upcoming phone. A tipster spotted live pictures of the Motorola device codenamed ‘Nio', which has been in the news for quite some time now. The phone appears to be sporting a quad rear camera setup with a flash below the sensors. It may feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. In the front, Motorola Nio has a dual-punch hole screen, as per the images.

The images were spotted by Nils Ahrensmeier(@NilsAhrDE) on Weibo and published on Voice. Motorola Nio is visible in a colour the tipster calls ‘Sky.' There will reportedly also be a ‘Beryl' variant of the Motorola phone.

On the right, Motorola Nio has volume buttons and a power and fingerprint sensor button, as seen in the pictures. '64MP' and “Audio Zoom' are keywords written on the back panel of the smartphone, below the quad rear camera setup.

In a picture where the front panel is visible along with the settings of the phone, it says ‘Motorola Edge Plus,' suggesting that the device in the picture could be a prototype. The tipster says that there is a possibility the Motorola phone codenamed ‘Nio' could be the rumoured Motorola Edge S, something that has been speculated in recent reports.

As per a report, Motorola Nio may run Android 11 out-of-the-box and feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display. Nio is also tipped to come with up to 12GB RAM. A recent report indicates that the smartphone will come with a 105Hz display refresh rate. The Motorola branded phone codenamed ‘Nio' is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Motorola Nio, which could be the Motorola Edge S, is expected to be launched in Q1 2021.

