Technology News
loading

Motorola ‘Nio’ Said to Be in the Works With a 105Hz Refresh Rate

The new Motorola phone is already rumoured to come with a full-HD+ display.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 November 2020 15:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola ‘Nio’ Said to Be in the Works With a 105Hz Refresh Rate

Motorola may switch to 105Hz refresh rate for scrolling through the UI or apps

Highlights
  • Motorola ‘Nio’ is said to have 105Hz default peak refresh rate
  • The flagship phone recently surfaced online with up to 12GB RAM
  • Motorola has phones including Moto G 5G Plus with 90Hz refresh rate

Motorola's next flagship phone is said to be in development with a 105Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo-owned company already has phones including the Motorola Edge and Edge+ with 90Hz displays. However, it may have plans to bring some distinction by bringing the odd refresh rate. The new development comes just days after the key specifications of the Motorola flagship surfaced online, including a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The new smartphone, which is said to be codenamed ‘Nio,' is also expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and offer dual selfie cameras.

Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers on Twitter reported that the default peak refresh rate of the rumoured Motorola ‘Nio' has been set at 105Hz. This sounds a little odd as the refresh rate of displays are normally the least common multiple of 24 and 30 frames per second. However, Asus reportedly took a similar move and was spotted testing a 160Hz refresh rate mode for its gaming-focussed ROG Phone 3. Asus didn't bring that mode to the public, though.

XDA Developers' Adam Conway speculates that Motorola might have just been testing the 105Hz refresh rate during development and would cap it at 90Hz at the time of its official launch. Alternatively, the company may offer the unique refresh rate specifically for scrolling through the UI or apps and keep the more commonly used 90Hz for video playback.

Motorola has notably not yet provided any official confirmation to the reported refresh rate finding. The company, however, did expand the adoption of the 90Hz rate on its smartphone portfolio by bringing it to not just flagships including the Motorola Edge and Edge+ but also to the Moto G 5G Plus earlier this year.

Motorola Nio specifications (expected)

The Motorola ‘Nio' is said to have a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) display and two distinct configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage as well as 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phone is also rumoured to have triple rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary OmniVision OV64B sensor. In terms of capturing selfies, the Motorola smartphone is said to have dual cameras at the front, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Motorola may bring the new phone to the market with an out-of-the-box Android 11 experience. Furthermore, the phone is rumoured to launch sometime in the first quarter of next year.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Nio, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Spotify Starts ‘Rolling Reset’ of User Passwords Found Victims to Possible Credential Stuffing Operation

Related Stories

Motorola ‘Nio’ Said to Be in the Works With a 105Hz Refresh Rate
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  3. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  5. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched
  7. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  8. Tooter is an ‘Indian’ Social Platform That Looks a Lot Like Twitter
  9. Oppo F17, More Smartphones See Permanent Price Cut in India
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Android Security Patch in India: Report
  2. iPhone 12, Xiaomi Devices from China Hit by India Import Hurdles: Sources
  3. Motorola ‘Nio’ Said to Be in the Works With a 105Hz Refresh Rate
  4. Spotify Starts ‘Rolling Reset’ of User Passwords Found Victims to Possible Credential Stuffing Operation
  5. D-Link May Start a New Production Unit in India: Report
  6. Poco Is Becoming an Independent Brand Globally, After Being Part of Xiaomi for Over 2 Years
  7. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Teased as ‘Coming Soon’, Tipped to Arrive on December 2
  8. Google Stadia Pro to Get Six New Games Including Hitman 2, 400 New Games Are Part of the Stadia Roadmap
  9. Infinix Zero 8i With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera and Dual-Selfie Camera Set to Launch in India on December 3
  10. Xbox App May Come to Smart TVs in the Next 12 Months: Phil Spencer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com