Moto Z4 was launched by Motorola on Thursday, and for now, the company has only detailed US and Canada availability. Seeing past Moto Z series launches however, there is a high chance the Moto Z4 will be made available in India in the coming months. The Moto Z4 appears to use Sony's 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor, though the company hasn't explicitly mentioned the make of the sensor. It also supports the Moto Mods that past Moto Z-series smartphones do. Notably, the Moto Z4 had been part of numerous leaks in the past few week, and retail partner Amazon even started selling the smartphone (briefly) ahead of its launch. Read on for more details about the Moto Z4 price, specifications, and more.

Moto Z4 price, availability

Motorola has set the Moto Z4 price at $499 (roughly Rs. 34,900) for its sole 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting June 6 in the US (pre-orders start from today), and in Canada later this summer. It is also being offered to Verizon customers at $240 ($10 for 24 months) from June 13. Flash Grey and Frost White colour variants have been announced. A 5G Moto Mod will be made available for Verizon customers at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000), while it normally retails for $349.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500). The Moto 360 Camera Mod will be bundled for unlocked models at the same price, the company said.

Moto Z4 specifications

The Moto Z4 runs Android 9 Pie, and in the US, a single-SIM (Nano) variant has been launched, though we can expect a dual-SIM variant to be made available in other regions such as India and China. The smartphone sports a 6.40-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Moto Z4 features a single rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel camera that has an f/1.7 aperture, a pixel size of 1.6-microns, and produces 12-megapixel images. It has PDAF and laser autofocus, apart from correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash. On the front, the Moto Z4 has a 25-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 0.9-micron pixel size.

There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Moto Z4, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C. Sensors on the Moto Z4 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The Moto Z4 also has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

It measures 158x75x7.35mm and weighs 165 grams. The 3,600mAh battery on board is said to deliver a battery life of up to 2 days, and supports the company's 15W TurboPower fast charging tech - a fast charger is included in the box.