Moto Z3 Play Specifications Leaked on FCC, Might Ditch 3.5mm Jack

With Lenovo-owned Motorola's 2018 product announcement in sight, it is not a coincidence that the upcoming Moto Z3 Play is surfacing all over the Internet. In its latest set of leaks, the Moto Z3 Play case renders reveal the phone might ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has reportedly also been sighted on US certification portal FCC where specifications have been partially leaked.

According to a listing on FCC, spotted by NashvilleChatterClass, the Moto Z3 Play (model number: XT-1929) will run Android Oreo out-of-the-box. It will sport a large 6.1-inch display with an unknown resolution. The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. Back of the smartphone is expected to sport a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the phone is suggested to get a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Much like predecessor Moto Z2 Play, the phone will reportedly get a 3000mAh battery.

There is currently no update on pricing and availability of the Moto Z3 Play.

In a separate post on SlashLeaks, case renders for the upcoming smartphone have surfaced. The show a circular dual rear camera setup, a Pogo pin connector for Moto Mods, and cutouts for lock button, volume controls, and microphones. The case and smartphone renders do not show a 3.5mm headphone jack on any side of the handset.

Back in January, the Moto Z3 Play, alongside flagship Moto Z3, was leaked in a set of renders that show an 18:9 display on the smartphone. The report also claims that Motorola is considering incorporating a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC on the Moto Z3.