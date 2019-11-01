Motorola Razr is largely expected to be the company's first foldable phone, expected to launch at the November 13 event later this month. The Motorola Razr has leaked on several occasions running up to the launch. The phone has now leaked in at least 10 photos showing off the Motorola Razr from different angles. The phone is seen folding in a vertical flip-like manner, and it has a large screen hiding inside the fold, and a second screen that is placed on the fold. The Motorola Razr launch event is expected to be held in Los Angeles later this month.

The photos were leaked by reliable tipster Evan Blass and Dutch site Mobielkopen. It is seen to sport Red and Black finishes, and when folded, it looks like an ordinary flip-phone. The small screen placed on top of the fold can show notifications, messages, email alerts, video, and more. There seems to be a camera sensor right below the small screen for selfies.

Motorola Razr 2019 leaked renders

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

When flipped open, the larger screen clicks open unfolding from the middle in a vertical manner. The larger screen reveals the phone's bigger screen wherein the phone can now be used in a normal manner. One of the photos shows the rear end of the phone, and a rear fingerprint scanner is also spotted at the back. The phone, overall, is reminiscent to the Moto Razr of the old times, but the foldable screen and the secondary screen on top shows the evolution of technology over the years.

As we mentioned, Motorola Mobility has sent invites for a launch event on November 13 in Los Angeles, and the Motorola Razr is expected to launch there. Rumoured specifications include a 6.2-inch (876x2142 pixels) OLED display (when unfolded), Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, and a 2,730mAh battery. The Motorola Razr 2019 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000).