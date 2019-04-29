Technology News

Motorola Razr 2019 Leak Tips Foldable Design, Retail Box Contents

Motorola Razr 2019 in-box contents seen to include a charging cable, earphones, and more.

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 15:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Razr 2019 Leak Tips Foldable Design, Retail Box Contents

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Motorola Razr 2019 foldable phone design details and retail box contents have been leaked

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 2019 will bundle a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter
  • The phone will sport a flip phone-like fold, will bundle earphones
  • The phone will sport a display notch, a small screen at the back

Moto Razr 2019 has now been leaked in a series of photos, after receiving Bluetooth certification a few days ago. The foldable smartphone is seen to sport a display panel that can be folded downwards in a flip phone-like manner. One image also reveals the in-box contents showing the earphones, the charging cable, charging adapter, a possible screen protector, and a USB Type-C to 3.5mm tiny adapter. These images corroborate with past image leaks, and lend more weight to an imminent launch.

The Motorola Razr 2019 photos have been leaked on Slashleaks, and the foldable smartphone bends downwards. The phone can be flipped open to reveal the display inside. Previous leaks suggest that there's also a secondary small screen on the outside of the fold to show app notifications, time, and other important things. Once the device is flipped open, the bottom portion is all display, with a significant bulge at the bottom as a result of the folding method. At the top of the display, we can see a notch that will reside the camera and other sensors. The flip-like foldable phone will sport the Motorola logo at the back portion of the fold. The Motorola Razr 2019 phone will bundle a earphone, a charging cable, charging adapter, screen protector, and a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter indicating that there will be no audio slot.

new motorola razr 2019 leaks out main motorazr

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Moto Razr (2019) specifications

Based on past leaks, the Moto Razr will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The device is tipped to sport a 6.2-inch (876x2142 pixels) folding display and a secondary display with a resolution of 600x800 pixels. The Moto Razr development has already been confirmed by the company however a launch date hasn't been announced yet.

Past renders suggest a camera sensor right underneath the small screen on the outside. The small screen is expected to allow access to a limited number of apps as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Razr 2019 Specifications, Motorola Razr 2019 Price, Moto Razr 2019
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Avengers: Endgame’s Opening Weekend in India Is Bigger Than Every Bollywood Film Ever
China Urges UK Not to Discriminate Against Huawei in 5G Development
Motorola Razr 2019 Leak Tips Foldable Design, Retail Box Contents
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review
  2. OnePlus 7 Pro Receives A+ Rating From DisplayMate, Company Says
  3. Android Q Tipped to Bring Contextual Action Buttons for Notifications
  4. Google Bans One of the Biggest App Developers From Play Store: Report
  5. OnePlus 7 Dual Rear Cameras May Just Have Been Seen in a Music Video
  6. GoT’s Great Battle of Winterfell Wasn't That Great After All
  7. Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4
  9. Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ Getting Android Pie Update: Report
  10. Jio Is Now Apparently Offering Landline Services to GigaFiber Subscribers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.