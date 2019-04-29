Motorola Razr 2019 Leak Tips Foldable Design, Retail Box Contents

Moto Razr 2019 has now been leaked in a series of photos, after receiving Bluetooth certification a few days ago. The foldable smartphone is seen to sport a display panel that can be folded downwards in a flip phone-like manner. One image also reveals the in-box contents showing the earphones, the charging cable, charging adapter, a possible screen protector, and a USB Type-C to 3.5mm tiny adapter. These images corroborate with past image leaks, and lend more weight to an imminent launch.

The Motorola Razr 2019 photos have been leaked on Slashleaks, and the foldable smartphone bends downwards. The phone can be flipped open to reveal the display inside. Previous leaks suggest that there's also a secondary small screen on the outside of the fold to show app notifications, time, and other important things. Once the device is flipped open, the bottom portion is all display, with a significant bulge at the bottom as a result of the folding method. At the top of the display, we can see a notch that will reside the camera and other sensors. The flip-like foldable phone will sport the Motorola logo at the back portion of the fold. The Motorola Razr 2019 phone will bundle a earphone, a charging cable, charging adapter, screen protector, and a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter indicating that there will be no audio slot.

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Moto Razr (2019) specifications

Based on past leaks, the Moto Razr will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The device is tipped to sport a 6.2-inch (876x2142 pixels) folding display and a secondary display with a resolution of 600x800 pixels. The Moto Razr development has already been confirmed by the company however a launch date hasn't been announced yet.

Past renders suggest a camera sensor right underneath the small screen on the outside. The small screen is expected to allow access to a limited number of apps as well.