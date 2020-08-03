Motorola Moto G9 Plus smartphone appears to have passed the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification. The listing also reveals some key information, like the battery, of the smartphone with model number XT2087-1. As per the document, the phone will come equipped with a battery with the MG50 model number. As per Danish certification database, this particular battery model is said to have a 4,700mAh rated capacity. This essentially confirms the previous report which claimed the phone will house a 4,700mAh battery.

As per the FCC listing, first spotted by Dealntech, the Moto G9 Plus has charger model numbers as SC-301/ SC-302/ SC-303/ SC-305/ SC-306/ SC-307/ SC-309 (the last digit represents different regions). A phone with model number XT2087-1 (along with XT2087-2) has already been spotted on TUV Rheinland Japan's website. This listing suggested that the smartphone will have 30W fast charging support, however, it did not mention the capacity of the charger that will be bundled with the handset.

Moreover, the smartphones with XT2087-1 and XT2087-2 model numbers were also mentioned in an EEC listing that was published last month, and was independently verified by Gadgets 360. For those unaware, the alleged Moto G9 Plus was also seen listed on Spanish online retailer ParatuPC, with a price tag of EUR 277.15 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Since there's a mention of two model numbers, it is highly likely that there is another variant in the offing.

Now that the alleged Moto G9 Plus has reportedly got a green from a few major certifications authorities, it means that the smartphone may be launched soon. Motorola, however, has not shared any information in this regard. Recently, Motorola launched the Moto G 5G Plus with a 5,000mAh battery and 20W TurboPower charging, in Europe.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.