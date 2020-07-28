Motorola's upcoming Moto G9 Plus smartphone will feature a 4,700mAh battery and it will come with 30W fast charging support, an alleged certification by TUV Rheinland Japan has revealed. The document, however, did not reveal the capacity of the charger that will be bundled with the handset. Further, it revealed that the smartphone has XT2087-1 and XT2087-2 model numbers — the same that were mentioned in an EEC listing that was published earlier this month, and was independently verified by Gadgets 360.

The alleged TUV Rheinland certification was spotted by MySmartPrice, and its news comes a few days after it was seen listed on the site of Spanish online retailer ParatuPC, with a price tag of EUR 277.15 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Given that there is a mention of two variants of the phone, it is likely that there is another variant in the offing.

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Another phone in the Moto G9 series is the Moto G9 Play that surfaced on Geekbench in mid-July. The benchmarking site listed a few key specifications of the handset. According to the document available on the Internet, the Moto G9 Play is equipped with an octa core Qualcomm processor codenamed ‘guamp'. Speculations are rife that this could be a Snapdragon 600 series processor, and the document says it is coupled with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 10.

Further, multiple reports of certification also means that the phone may be launched soon. However, there is no information from Motorola so far. Lenovo-owned Motorola recently launched the Motorola One Vision Plus with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and triple rear cameras in the Middle East. It also unveiled the Moto G 5G Plus with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging, in Europe. The smartphone sports a quad camera setup on the back and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile platform.