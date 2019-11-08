Motorola launched the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 Play recently in Brazil. The Lenovo-owned company also got the Moto G8 Plus to India and priced it in the budget segment. It now seems like Motorola will soon add a Moto G8 smartphone to the series. Popular tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) recently tweeted a leaked promotional video that gives us a sneak peek at the upcoming smartphone revealing the design of the smartphone ahead of the official launch.

Tipster Evan Blass posted the promotional video on Twitter which reveals the design of the Moto G8. From the short clip, we did notice that the smartphone will come in three colours blue, red and black. The smartphone has a water-drop notch at the top which houses the selfie camera just like the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 Play.

At the back, it has a triple camera setup just like the Moto G8 Plus. The camera module placement is also similar and it has two cameras in one module while another sits on top of it. Just like the Moto G8 Plus it is likely to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The other two sensors will most likely be the wide-angle camera and a depth sensor. We do not have any detail about the hardware yet so it'll be interesting to see which processor Motorola picks for this smartphone.

The Moto G8 Plus which is currently on sale in India is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and is priced at Rs. 13,999. Motorola could use the same processor for the Moto G8 as well. The Moto G8 Plus packs in a 4,000mAh battery so we can expect the Moto G8 to pack in a smaller battery in comparison.