Technology News
loading

Moto G8 Leaks in Promotional Video That Tips Design, Colour Variants

Motorola could introduce Moto G8 in the G8 series.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto G8 Leaks in Promotional Video That Tips Design, Colour Variants

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Motorola Moto G8 leaks out in promotional video

Highlights
  • The Moto G8 will launch in three colours
  • It has a triple camera setup at the back
  • Hardware specifications are unknown at the moment

Motorola launched the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 Play recently in Brazil. The Lenovo-owned company also got the Moto G8 Plus to India and priced it in the budget segment. It now seems like Motorola will soon add a Moto G8 smartphone to the series. Popular tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) recently tweeted a leaked promotional video that gives us a sneak peek at the upcoming smartphone revealing the design of the smartphone ahead of the official launch.

Tipster Evan Blass posted the promotional video on Twitter which reveals the design of the Moto G8. From the short clip, we did notice that the smartphone will come in three colours blue, red and black. The smartphone has a water-drop notch at the top which houses the selfie camera just like the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 Play.

At the back, it has a triple camera setup just like the Moto G8 Plus. The camera module placement is also similar and it has two cameras in one module while another sits on top of it. Just like the Moto G8 Plus it is likely to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The other two sensors will most likely be the wide-angle camera and a depth sensor. We do not have any detail about the hardware yet so it'll be interesting to see which processor Motorola picks for this smartphone.

The Moto G8 Plus which is currently on sale in India is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and is priced at Rs. 13,999. Motorola could use the same processor for the Moto G8 as well. The Moto G8 Plus packs in a 4,000mAh battery so we can expect the Moto G8 to pack in a smaller battery in comparison.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G8, Motorola Moto G8
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Samsung Galaxy A70s Update Brings October Patch, Side-Key Bixby Function, Link to Windows Feature, More
Google Stadia Hits the Play Store Ahead of November 19 Launch
Moto G8 Leaks in Promotional Video That Tips Design, Colour Variants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  2. Mastodon: What Is It and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?
  3. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  4. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Users Report Significant Battery Drain Issue
  6. Which Is the Best Camera Phone in India?
  7. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  9. Leica SL2 47-Megapixel Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Google Stadia Hits the Play Store Ahead of November 19 Launch
  3. Moto G8 Leaks in Promotional Video That Tips Design, Colour Variants
  4. Samsung Galaxy A70s Update Brings October Patch, Side-Key Bixby Function, Link to Windows Feature, More
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone's Recent Update Drastically Impacting Battery Life, User Reports
  6. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Phone Launch Date Tipped for November 19, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G Variant
  7. Google Asked by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to Remove 'Anti-India App'
  8. Apple Dominates Smartwatch Market With 48 Percent Share in Q3: Strategy Analytics
  9. Mass Surveillance Fears as India Readies Facial Recognition System
  10. Apple TV+ Renews See, Dickinson, For All Mankind for Season 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.