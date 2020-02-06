Technology News
Moto G8 Power Full Specifications, Design Leaked via Amazon Listing

Moto G8 Power is listed on Amazon in Smoke Black and Capri Blue colour options. The phone is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, sport quad rear cameras.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 11:31 IST
Moto G8 Power Full Specifications, Design Leaked via Amazon Listing

Photo Credit: Amazon

Moto G8 Power is listed on Amazon, but is ‘currently unavailable’

Highlights
  • Moto G8 Power is listed to pack 4GB RAM, 64GB storage options
  • It is seen to sport a hole-punch display, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display
  • Moto G8 Power battery is expected to last for up to three days

The rumoured Moto G8 Power has been listed on Amazon revealing specifications before the official launch. The phone has been spotted in the past on Geekbench and certification sites, but there hasn't been any official communication regarding its launch from the company's end. However, Amazon has gone ahead and listed the Moto G8 Power in Black and Blue options, but the phone is ‘currently unavailable' on the e-commerce site. The listing doesn't reveal the pricing, but gives us a wholesome look at its design.

The Moto G8 Power has been listed on Amazon revealing key specifications of the phone, and its design. The phone is seen to sport a quad camera setup at the back with a rear fingerprint sensor. The rear camera setup is aligned vertically and placed in the upper left corner of the phone. There's a hole-punch display on the Moto G8 Power, and the power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge.

As for specifications, the Moto G8 Power is listed to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, and be powered by the Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM. It is listed to offer 64GB of onboard storage and sport a quad camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens detailed - the resolutions of the other two sensors have not been detailed. The Moto G8 Power is listed to support dual-SIM slots, run on Android 10 software, and pack a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone claims to last for up to three days, and is listed to support dual stereo speakers. Amazon has listed the phone to be available in Smoke Black and Capri Blue colour options. The listings were spotted by tipster Roland Quandt first.

Past leaks corroborate with this new Amazon listing, while it also suggests that the other two cameras at the back will be two 8-megapixel sensors. The selfie snapper is reported to be at 25-megapixel, and it is tipped to offer dual-band Wi-Fi support. There's no word on when the Moto G8 Power will launch officially.

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Display 6.36-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2300 pixels
WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android: All You Need to Know

