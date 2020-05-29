Technology News
Moto G8 Power Lite to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 May 2020 10:16 IST
Moto G8 Power Lite to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a waterdrop-style display that has 20:9 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Moto G8 Power Lite comes in two colour options
  • The phone was launched in India last week
  • Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Moto G8 Power Lite by Motorola is all set to go on sale in India today. The latest budget Motorola phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart at 12pm (noon). The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup and features a waterdrop-style display notch. There is also MediaTek Helio P35 SoC for the processing needs. The Moto G8 Power Lite will be offered in two distinct colour options. Further, the phone has a single storage configuration with 64GB of onboard storage. The Moto G8 Power Lite also packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India, sale offers

The Moto G8 Power Lite price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the single, 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options, both of which will be available for purchase through the sale that is taking place on Flipkart at 12pm (noon) today.

Sale offers on the Moto G8 Power Lite include a five percent cashback via the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Further, there will be no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 750 a month.

To recall, the Moto G8 Power Lite was unveiled globally in April as a watered-down variant of the Moto G8 Power. It debuted in India last week.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G8 Power Lite runs Android Pie and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, there is triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Moto G8 Power Lite has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that is paired with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Moto G8 Power Lite houses 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 80211 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Moto G8 Power Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.94x75.76x9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India, Moto G8 Power Lite specifications, Moto G8 Power Lite, Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite, Motorola, Moto
Moto G8 Power Lite to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
