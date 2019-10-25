Motorola has expanded its family by launching the Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play. While the Moto G8 Play competes against the existing mid-range smartphones with features such as an octa-core SoC and a triple rear camera setup, the Moto E6 Play continues the legacy of the Moto E series by offering a budget smartphone experience with single rear camera setup and a 3,000mAh battery. Both new Motorola phones come with a gradient back and include preloaded face unlock support. Alongside the Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play, the Lenovo-owned company has announced the global debut of the Moto G8 Plus and Motorola One Macro. The first was launched in India yesterday, while the second has already been launched in India.

Moto G8 Play, Moto E6 Play price

The Moto G8 Play price is set at BRL 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black Onyx and Magenta Red colour options and is currently limited to Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. It will reach other countries in Latin America over the coming months. However, details about its launch in global markets including India are yet to be announced.

In contrast, the Moto E6 Play price is set at EUR 108 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. It comes in Ocean Blue and Steel Black and is currently available in Brazil and Mexico. Motorola does have plans to bring the phone to Europe starting late November, while its rollout in other countries of Latin America and select countries in Asia would take place over the coming months.

Aside from the Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play, Motorola has announced the global launch of the Moto G8 Plus and Motorola One Macro. The Moto G8 Plus debuted in India on Thursday with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Motorola One Macro, on the other hand, is already available for purchase in the Indian market at Rs. 9,999 for the same 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

The Moto G8 Plus is also already available for purchase in Brazil and Mexico and is set to reach Europe with a price tag of EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 21,200). It will also arrive in Australia by the end of the month and hit stores in Latin America in the coming month. Notably, the variant announced in India and Brazil is slightly different in terms of camera specifications when compared with the EU model.

Similarly, the Motorola One Macro is available for purchase in Brazil, Mexico, and across all European markets with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs.15,700). It will also reach various countries in Latin America and select countries in Asia over the coming months.

Moto G8 Play specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G8 Play runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ display. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70M SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G8 Play has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that offers a 117-degree of a field of view (FoV). There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the rear camera setup with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone also houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Moto G8 Play has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint reader, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and weighs 183.6 grams.

Moto E6 Play specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E6 Play runs Android 9 Pie and flaunts a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 295ppi of pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

Moto E6 Play comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display

In terms of optics, the Moto E6 Play has the 13-megapixel single camera sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens on top.

The Moto E6 Play has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint reader, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,000mAh battery and weighs 140 grams.