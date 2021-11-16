Technology News
loading

Moto G71 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Moto G71 is said to have a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 November 2021 18:42 IST
Moto G71 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @motorolaindia

Moto G71 may get 30W fast charging support similar to Motorola Edge 20 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Moto G71 tipped to feature a 30W fast charging support
  • Moto G71 said to come in three RAM and two storage configurations
  • Moto G71 will reportedly be IP52-rated for water and dust resistance

Motorola Moto G71 launch can be expected soon as renders of the smartphone along with its key specifications have leaked online. As per the latest leak, the Moto G71 will feature a hole-punch display to house a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and a triple camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The upcoming handset is said to come with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset under the hood. The Lenovo-owned company is also expected to provide a 5,000mAh battery on the device with 30W fast charging support.

As per a report by a German publication, TechnikNews, Motorola Moto G71 is codenamed 'Corfu5G'. The device is said to run on Android 11 and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ OLED display. As mentioned, the handset is tipped to be powered by the new Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Moto G71 is said to receive OS updates for two years.

As per the report, Moto G71 will offer three RAM options like 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB and two storage options — 64GB and 128GB, depending on the region.

The Moto G71 is said to feature a triple camera unit at the back, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup will also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and videos, Moto G71 is tipped to have a 16-megapixel front camera.

The upcoming Motorola smartphone is reportedly IP52-rated for water and dust resistance and will come with a 3.5mm headphone port. The device is also said to feature a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side panel. The Moto G71 will reportedly have a mono speaker — not stereo speakers — and a USB Type-C port for charging, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Moto G71, Motorola, Moto G71 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Wearables Market in India Grew 93.8 Percent YoY in Q3 2021, Local Brands Captured a Major Share: IDC

Related Stories

Moto G71 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  6. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  7. Over 15,000 Bitcoins Worth Nearly $1 Billion Just Got Transferred
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Back Goes Official
  10. OnePlus Nord N20 5G Renders, Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 SoC Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Free Public Beta Now Available for Xbox, PC Users
  2. Wearables Market in India Grew 93.8 Percent YoY in Q3 2021, Local Brands Captured a Major Share: IDC
  3. Moto G71 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  4. Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Brings Ability to Install Apps on Android TV Through Smartphones, Users Report
  6. Garena Free Fire Most Downloaded Game in October Globally, Most Installed in India: Sensor Tower
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch
  8. Barbados to Become the First Nation With a Virtual Embassy in the Metaverse
  9. ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync Support Launched in India
  10. ‘They’re Unethical’: Crypto Ads on London’s Public Transport Slammed by British Parliamentarian
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com