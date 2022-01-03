Moto G71 India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest Moto G-series phone is set to launch later this month. In November last year, the Motorola handset has made its global debut along with Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31 phones. Out of these, Moto G51 and Moto G31 smartphones have been unveiled in India so far. Moto G71 is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. Other highlights of the handset include triple rear cameras, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has taken to Twitter to suggest the imminent India launch of Moto G71. He claimed that the new smartphone would make its way to India by the second week of January and the brand is expected to tease the handset's Indian arrival soon. However, the tipster didn't provide an exact launch date.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Motorola India for a comment on the launch. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Moto G71 price, specifications

As mentioned, the Moto G71 was globally launched in November third week along with Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31.

Globally, Moto G71 is priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200). The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range.

In comparison, Moto G51 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Moto G31 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 14,999.

Moto G71 runs on Android 11. The handset features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. Moto G71 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For optics, Moto G71 sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, Moto G71 has a 16-megapixel front camera as well. The Motorola phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with Turbo Power 30 fast charging. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac.