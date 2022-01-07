Technology News
Moto G71 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 10 Launch

Moto G71 5G debuted in Europe with a price tag of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 January 2022 11:01 IST
Moto G71 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 10 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @motorolaindia

Moto G71 5G features a triple rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Moto G71 5G features 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Moto G71 5G India launch date is set for January 10
  • Motorola unveiled the handset in global market in November 2021

Moto G71 5G, a new smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand, is all set to make its India debut on December 10. Ahead of the official launch, a fresh leak has tipped the India pricing details of the Moto G71 5G. The Motorola handset made its global debut in November last year along with Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31 phones. Out of these, Moto G51 and Moto G31 smartphones have been unveiled in India so far. Moto G71 5G packs an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone flaunts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor as well.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India price of Motorola Moto G71 5G via a Twitter post. According to the leak, the Indian variant of Moto G71 5G will cost Rs. 18,999. However, colour options, as well as RAM and storage configurations of the handset in India, are unknown at this moment.

To recall, Moto G71 5G was launched in Europe for EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200).

In comparison, Moto G51 5G debuted in India with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Another new model in the series, Moto G31's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 14,999.

Motorola has already confirmed that the launch of Moto G71 5G in India will take place on January 10. A microsite for Moto G71 5Gis now live on Flipkart teasing some key specifications of the handset.

Motorola Moto G71 5G specifications

Moto G71 5G runs on Android 11 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. As mentioned, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Moto G71 5G packs a triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, Moto G71 5G has a 16-megapixel shooter in the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moto G71 5G sports a fingerprint sensor as well. It features 5,000mAh battery with Turbo Power 30 fast charging.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Moto G31

Motorola Moto G31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High-quality AMOLED display
  • IPX2 rated
  • Near-stock Android software
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels

Motorola Moto G51

Motorola Moto G51

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 120Hz display
  • IP52 rating
  • Near-stock Android software
  • No bloatware or third-party apps
  • Bad
  • Average low light camera performance
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Gaming performance is not up to the mark
Read detailed Motorola Moto G51 review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Moto G71 5G, Motorola, Moto G71 5G Price in India, Moto G71 5G Specifications, Moto G71 5G Launch in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Network Computing Power Slumps as Kazakhstan Crackdown Hits Crypto Miners

Moto G71 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 10 Launch
