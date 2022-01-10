Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G71 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G71 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G71 5G price in India is set at Rs. 18,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 January 2022 12:11 IST
Moto G71 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola India

Moto G71 5G debuted in Europe last year

Highlights
  • Moto G71 5G will be available through Flipkart
  • The Motorola phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage
  • Moto G71 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support

Moto G71 5G was launched in India on Monday as Motorola's latest 5G phone. The new smartphone comes with features including a hole-punch display design and triple rear cameras. It also offers fast charging support and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Motorola Moto G71 5G debuted in Europe alongside the Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and the Moto G31 in November. The smartphone will compete against the likes of the ​​Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8S 5G, Narzo 30 5G, and the iQoo Z3 in India.

Moto G71 5G price in India, availability

Moto G71 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 18,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Arctic Blue and Neptune Green colours and will go on sale through Flipkart starting January 19.

In November, the Moto G71 5G was launched in Europe at a starting price of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200).

Moto G71 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G71 5G runs on Android 11 with My UX on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Max Vision AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The Motorola Moto G71 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G71 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G71 5G carries 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Motorola has packed the Moto G71 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via the bundled 33W TurboPower charger. The phone also comes with an IP52-certified water-repellent design and includes Dolby Atmos audio support. Besides, it measures 161.19x73.87x8.49mm and weighs 179 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Moto G71 5G price in India, Moto G71 5G specifications, Moto G71 5G, Motorola Moto G71 5G, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 9i Reportedly Listed on Realme India Store Hinting Imminent Launch in the Country

Related Stories

Moto G71 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  4. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme 9i Spotted on Realme India Store Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch, Sale, and Pre-Order Dates Have Been Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G First Impressions: Riding the Wave
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android
  2. Jio Users Can Now Set Standing Instructions for Prepaid Recharge via UPI Auto-Debit
  3. PayPal Confirms It's Working on Its Own Stablecoin After Developer Finds Code in iOS App: Report
  4. GTA Maker Take-Two Buys Zynga of FarmVille Fame in $12.7 Billion Deal
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event
  6. WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching
  7. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo A16K Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Crypto Crackdown Picks Pace in Kosovo, Cops Confiscate Over 300 Mining Machines Amid Power Crisis
  10. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com