Moto G71 5G was launched in India on Monday as Motorola's latest 5G phone. The new smartphone comes with features including a hole-punch display design and triple rear cameras. It also offers fast charging support and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Motorola Moto G71 5G debuted in Europe alongside the Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and the Moto G31 in November. The smartphone will compete against the likes of the ​​Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8S 5G, Narzo 30 5G, and the iQoo Z3 in India.

Moto G71 5G price in India, availability

Moto G71 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 18,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Arctic Blue and Neptune Green colours and will go on sale through Flipkart starting January 19.

In November, the Moto G71 5G was launched in Europe at a starting price of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200).

Moto G71 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G71 5G runs on Android 11 with My UX on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Max Vision AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The Motorola Moto G71 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G71 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G71 5G carries 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Motorola has packed the Moto G71 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via the bundled 33W TurboPower charger. The phone also comes with an IP52-certified water-repellent design and includes Dolby Atmos audio support. Besides, it measures 161.19x73.87x8.49mm and weighs 179 grams.

