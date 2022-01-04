Technology News
Motorola Moto G71 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications

Motorola Moto G71 5G is teased to go on sale through Flipkart following the official launch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 January 2022 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Moto G71 5G was initially launched in Europe in November last year

Highlights
  • Motorola Moto G71 5G launch in India was confirmed on Twitter
  • The Motorola phone debuted in Europe with a starting price of EUR 299.99
  • Motorola Moto G71 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

Motorola Moto G71 5G India launch date has been set for January 10, the Chinese company confirmed on Tuesday. The Motorola phone debuted in Europe in November last year. It comes with features including triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The Moto G71 5G is also based on the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone is touted to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. It also supports Motorola's proprietary TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola Moto G71 5G India launch

The official Motorola India Twitter handle confirmed the launch date of the Moto G71 5G. It carried a teaser image showing that the new smartphone will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart. The launch date was recently suggested by tipster Mukul Sharma.

 

Motorola Moto G71 5G price

India pricing of the Motorola Moto G71 5G is yet to be revealed. However, the smartphone was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200). It came alongside models including Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. Moto G51 and Moto G31 debuted in India a few weeks following their global launch.

Motorola Moto G71 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Moto G71 5G runs on Android 11 with My UX custom skin on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Max Vision OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Moto G71 5G flaunts a triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Motorola has provided a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the Moto G71 5G. The front-facing camera is paired with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G71 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower 30 fast charging support.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Jagmeet Singh
