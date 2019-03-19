Moto G7 is set to launch soon in India, the Lenovo-owned company has revealed. Making the announcement in a tweet on Monday, Motorola Mobility doesn't reveal much else about its plans. To recall, one of the four Moto G7 series smartphones – the Moto G7 Power – was launched in India last month. For now, it is uncertain if the Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Play will be launched in the country alongside the Moto G7, and we will have to wait till the announcement to know more.

Moto G7 price in India (expected)

Moto G7 price has been set at $299 (roughly Rs. 21,300). As for the other phones that may also launch, the Moto G7 Plus has been priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,500), and the Moto G7 Play is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,200). We can expect the Moto G7 price in India to be around the US pricing. It was launched in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour variants. As we mentioned, Motorola announced the upcoming availability of the smartphone in a tweet. The Moto G7 Power was launched in India last month.

Moto G7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G7 features a 6.24-inch full-HD+ (1080x2270 pixels) Max Vision LTPS LCD display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, Moto G7 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the front as well. The Moto G7 bears 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G7 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a USB Type-C port. It sports a 3,000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging support. The Moto G7 measures 157x75.3x8mm, and weighs 172 grams.