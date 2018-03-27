Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday announced certain developments in the company's management alongside its smartphone strategy for the coming future. In the blog post, Motorola has stated that the phone maker would be sharing its first products for 2018 next month - in April. And, according to rumours, the Moto G6 series could be unveiled next month considering how online reports are currently buzzing around the handsets. Additionally, Lenovo also announced that Sergio Buniac would be replacing Aymar de Lencquesaing as Chairman and President of Motorola.

"We realise we've had a great deal of transformation over the past years, and we're grateful for our fans' support and commitment. We're excited for what 2018 (and beyond!) is going to bring us and look forward to sharing our first products of the year with you next month!" said Motorola in a statement to the press. We can expect the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play to make an appearance in April. Just recently, specifications and design renders of the Moto G6 were spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA.

Talking about specifications; the Moto G6 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, 4GB RAM, 32GB/ 64GB storage, 3000mAh battery, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual cameras on the back, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Apart from that, the blog post also announced the promotion of long-term employee Sergio Buniac as the new head of Motorola Mobility. "With over 20 years of service at Motorola, Sergio's CV combines end-to-end industry experience including a strong track record of growth in leading our Latin America business (we are now #2 in that market!), as well as stints in strategic planning and product management."