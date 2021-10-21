Technology News
  Moto G51 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch in November; Moto G71 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing

Moto G51 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch in November; Moto G71 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing

Moto G51 5G is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 October 2021 13:37 IST
Moto G51 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch in November; Moto G71 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing

Moto G51 5G is said to get a full-HD+ display but its size and refresh rate are still unknown

Highlights
  • Moto G51 5G is said to have XT2171-1 as its model number
  • It will reportedly get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Moto G71 5G is said to feature 5G, NFC connectivity

Motorola Moto G51 5G's key specifications has been tipped by a report, which claims the upcoming Motorola smartphone is expected to launch sometime in November. The Moto G51 5G is said to be codenamed 'Cyprus 5G' and gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is said to sport a full-HD+ display but its size and refresh rate are not known yet. Motorola is also reportedly working on a Moto G71 5G smartphone, as per a tipster.

Through a report by TechnikNews, a few key specifications of the upcoming Moto G51 5G have been leaked. The soon-to-be-launched Motorola smartphone is said to carry XT2171-1 as its model number and is being developed under the codename 'Cyprus 5G.' As per the report, the Moto smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with a triple rear camera that features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Moto G51 5G is also said to sport a full-HD+ display but the report doesn't mention the size, exact resolution, or the refresh rate that it will sport. Furthermore, the report also mentions that Motorola plans to release the smartphone in the coming few weeks, possibly in November.

Last week, the Moto G51 5G was thought to have been spotted in a Geekbench listing that also suggested some key specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming Motorola device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The listing mentions that the Moto G51 5G will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. Its single-core test scores range from 541 to 545 points while multi-core tests scores range from 1,602 and 1,675 points.

Separately, another Motorola smartphone has been spotted with US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification. The listing was spotted by tipster Simranpal Singh (@simransingh931). The FCC lists a Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2169-1, which is believed to be the Moto G71 5G. This smartphone is said to have 5G and NFC connectivity. The tipster also mentions the Moto G71 5G will NG50 and MC300 series battery.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Motorola, Moto, Moto G51 5G, Moto G51 5G Specifications, Moto G71 5G, Moto G71 5G Specifications, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Nokia C30 With Jio Exclusive Offer Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vivo Y71t With a 20:9 AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

