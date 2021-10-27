Motorola Moto G51 5G has been spotted on 3C certification site. The listing suggests the charging support details on the phone. Moto G51 5G is largely expected to launch sometime in November. Apart from 3C certification, the phone has also been spotted on Geekbench as well, and its key specifications have been leaked. The upcoming Motorola phone is reported to run on Android 11. It is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

91Mobiles was the first to spot Moto G51 5G on 3C. The listing suggests that the phone will have model number Moto XT2171-3. It is listed to feature 10W charging support (5.0VDC, 2.0A). This suggests that Moto G51 5G could be a budget phone which is presumed to have a USB Type-C port. Other than this, the 3C certification reveals little else about the phone. The listing also hints that Moto G51 5G may launch in the Chinese market.

A previous report suggests that the phone may have the codename 'Cyprus 5G.' It is likely to feature a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with a triple rear camera that features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, Moto G51 5G may sport a full-HD+ display.

In addition, Moto G51 5G has also been spotted in a Geekbench listing that also suggested some key specifications of the smartphone. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The listing mentions that Moto G51 5G will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. Its single-core test scores range from 541 to 545 points while multi-core tests scores range from 1,602 and 1,675 points.

