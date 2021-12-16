Moto G51 5G will go on sale in India today for the first time. The pocket-friendly smartphone was launched in India on December 10. The 5G-enabled Motorola smartphone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. Under the hood it features a Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Moto G51 5G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W Rapid Charging.

Moto G51 5G price in India, sale

Launched recently, Moto G51 5G will go on sale in India today at 12pm IST (noon) and will be exclusively available on Flipkart. It is offered in a sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 14,999. Motorola is offering the smartphone in Aqua Blue and Indigo Blue colour options.

Flipkart is offering the Moto G51 5G with an EMI plan starting at Rs. 520 per month. Furthermore, the Motorola smartphone is offered with 12 months of warranty on the handset and six months warranty on accessories.

Moto G51 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G51 5G runs Android 11-based My UX. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the Motorola smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM. At the back, it gets a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 13-megapixel sensor.

The 64GB of onboard storage on Moto G51 5G cannot be expanded. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Moto G51 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Rapid Charging support. It measures 170.47x76.54x9.13mm and weighs 208 grams.

