Motorola Moto G51 5G could be launched as Motorola's first G-series smartphone under the Rs. 20,000 mark. Following reports that the company could launch the recently unveiled Moto G51 as the first Snapdragon 480+ equipped smartphone in the country. While Motorola is yet to announce its plans to launch the handset in India, a recent report suggests that the company could make the smartphone available to purchase in December. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and feature a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, according to previous leaks.

Moto G51 5G price in India (expected)

According to a new leak, the upcoming Moto G51 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000, making it the most affordable G-series smartphone to feature 5G connectivity in the country so far. Moto G51 5G could come with a Rs 19,999 price tag, according to a report by 91Mobiles.

The smartphone is tipped to arrive in two colour variants - Indigo Blue and Bright Silver. Moto G51 was launched alongside Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31 on November 18 in global markets. In Europe, Moto G51 carries a price tag of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 19,100).

Moto G51 5G specifications (expected)

According to previous reports, Moto G51 could be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable UFS 3.1 storage. This could be the first smartphone to launch with the recently launched Snapdragon 480+ chipset, according to previous reports which point to a December launch. The smartphone could sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Motorola offering could sport a triple rear camera module which features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Moto G51 could come with an IP52 rating and a 5,000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

