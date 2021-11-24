Motorola Moto G51 was recently launched in Europe by the Lenovo-owned brand with specifications including triple rear cameras and a 120Hz display refresh rate. Now, a fresh leak suggests that Motorola could launch the smartphone in India in December as the first Snapdragon 480+ phone in the country. However, the date is yet to be officially confirmed by the company. Moto G51 packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage along with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone was initially unveiled on November 18 alongside Moto G31, Moto, G41, Moto G71, and Moto G200 handsets.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Moto G51 5G is gearing up to launch in India in December. The handset will likely become the first Snapdragon 480+ chipset-powered smartphone in the country.

Snapdragon 480+ arrived as a successor to the Snapdragon 480 in October. The processor features an octa-core Kryo 460 CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. Other features of the chipset include Adreno 619 GPU, Hexagon 686 processor, Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System, and FastConnect 6200 System.

Moto G51 has a price tag of EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,300) in Europe. The handset is scheduled to roll out to select markets across India, Latin America, and the Middle East in soon. Other Moto G-series phones Moto G31, Moto G71, and Moto G200 are also expected to launch in India later.

Moto G51 specifications

The Android 11-based Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned, the handset packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage and it can be further expanded using a microSD card.

Moto G51 sports a triple camera unit on the back which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and videos, the phone features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. Moto G51 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.