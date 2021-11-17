Technology News
  Moto G41 Official Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Pack a 4,700mAh Battery

Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Pack a 4,700mAh Battery

Moto G41 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 November 2021 15:49 IST
Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Pack a 4,700mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Nils Ahrensmeier

Moto G41 is shown with a flat display with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Moto G41's power button is said to double up as fingerprint scanner
  • It is said to support optical image stabilisation (OIS)
  • Moto G41 tipped to get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC connectivity

Motorola Moto G41 launch seems to be around the corner as a tipster has shared some official-looking renders for the smartphone. It is codenamed "Corfu," but no information is available on its release as of now. The renders show a triple rear camera setup — headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor — housed in a rectangular module in the top left corner. Furthermore, Moto G41 is shown with a flat display that has a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The official-looking renders for the Moto G41 were shared by known tipster Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE). As per the renders, the Motorola smartphone will get the voice assistant button, volume rocker, and the power button (doubling up as a fingerprint scanner) on the right spine, while the SIM tray is placed on the left. The renders don't show the top of the smartphone, while the bottom is shown with a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone.

As per the renders, Moto G41 sports a flat display with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, thick bezels on three sides, and an even thicker chin. As mentioned, the upcoming smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand is said to feature a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera housing — housed in a rectangular module — has 48-megapixel, quad pixel, and OIS (optical image stabilisation) etched on it.

As per a report by Gizmochina, a Motorola smartphone with internal designation XT2167-1 was spotted on Brazil's Anatel certification website. The listing suggests that the smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery. Furthermore, it is said to feature connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and NFC. No further information is available about its specifications.

Earlier this week, Moto Edge X and Moto Edge S30 have been reportedly spotted on TENAA listings. The former is listed with the model designation XT2201-2, while the latter gets XT2175-2 as its model number.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Activision Blizzard Workers Call for CEO Bobby Kotick's Departure, Stage Walkout
Meta Showcases Prototype Haptic Glove, Will Let Users Feel Objects in VR

