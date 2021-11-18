Moto G41, Moto G51, and Moto G71 smartphones have leaked in renders ahead of their global launch. The handsets, which belong to the new Moto G series of the Lenovo-owned brand, have also been the subjects of multiple leaks in the past. The new one suggests the designs of the three Motorola smartphones bound for global markets. The Moto G51 was unveiled in the Chinese market in November while the Moto G71 was spotted on TENAA recently. Similarly, the Moto G41 has reportedly appeared on Brazil's Anatel certification website hinting that its launch could be around the corner.

The official-looking renders for the Moto G41, the Moto G51, and the Moto G71 phones were shared on Twitter. He first posted a few renders saying it was the Moto G41, but later shared renders of a new device saying the new ones were of the Moto G41. His clarification was a bit convoluted, but he likely meant to say the renders shared in the first tweet belonged to the Moto G71. Also, the camera bump of the phone in the first renders reads OIS, aka optical image stabalisation, which is most likely feature in the top-end Moto G71.

In a third tweet, the tipster also shared renders of the Moto G51.

Motorola Moto G41 specifications (expected)

Motorola Moto G41 is said to be codenamed as "Corfu". As per the revised renders shared by the tipster, the G41 is expected to feature a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The renders show a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor. Earlier, a Motorola handset with the internal designation XT2167-1 was reportedly spotted on Brazil's Anatel certification website recently, suggesting that it could be the Motorola Moto G41. The listing suggests that the smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G51 specifications (expected)

As mentioned, the Chinese variant of the Motorola Moto G51 was launched recently. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Key specifications include a 6.8-inch hole-punch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor. Moto G51 is priced in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There has been no announcement from the company so far about when the smartphone will be available in other markets including India.

Motorola Moto G71 specifications (expected)

The latest renders to have leaked of the Moto G71 suggest a hole-punch display design and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone reportedly appeared on TENAA earlier with the model number XT2169-2 (translated). A separate leak said that Motorola Moto G71 is codenamed 'Corfu5G' and will run on Android 11. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ OLED display and is said to be powered by the new Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It is said to receive OS updates for two years.

The Moto G71 is said to come in three RAM and two storage configurations. This leak suggested the Moto G71 will feature a triple camera unit at the back that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor — instead of the 48-megapixel tipped in new renders — an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and videos, Moto G71 is tipped to have a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.