Technology News
loading

Moto G41, Moto G51, and Moto G71 New Renders Surface Online

Motorola recently unveiled the Moto G51 in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 November 2021 13:47 IST
Moto G41, Moto G51, and Moto G71 New Renders Surface Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NilsAhrDE

Launch of new Moto G-series phones seems to be around the corner

Highlights
  • Motorola Moto G71 was spotted on TENAA with model number XT2169-2
  • Motorola Moto G51 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC
  • Moto G71 is said to be the top-end model in the new Moto G series

Moto G41, Moto G51, and Moto G71 smartphones have leaked in renders ahead of their global launch. The handsets, which belong to the new Moto G series of the Lenovo-owned brand, have also been the subjects of multiple leaks in the past. The new one suggests the designs of the three Motorola smartphones bound for global markets. The Moto G51 was unveiled in the Chinese market in November while the Moto G71 was spotted on TENAA recently. Similarly, the Moto G41 has reportedly appeared on Brazil's Anatel certification website hinting that its launch could be around the corner.

The official-looking renders for the Moto G41, the Moto G51, and the Moto G71 phones were shared on Twitter. He first posted a few renders saying it was the Moto G41, but later shared renders of a new device saying the new ones were of the Moto G41. His clarification was a bit convoluted, but he likely meant to say the renders shared in the first tweet belonged to the Moto G71. Also, the camera bump of the phone in the first renders reads OIS, aka optical image stabalisation, which is most likely feature in the top-end Moto G71.

In a third tweet, the tipster also shared renders of the Moto G51.

Motorola Moto G41 specifications (expected)

Motorola Moto G41 is said to be codenamed as "Corfu". As per the revised renders shared by the tipster, the G41 is expected to feature a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The renders show a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor. Earlier, a Motorola handset with the internal designation XT2167-1 was reportedly spotted on Brazil's Anatel certification website recently, suggesting that it could be the Motorola Moto G41. The listing suggests that the smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G51 specifications (expected)

As mentioned, the Chinese variant of the Motorola Moto G51 was launched recently. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Key specifications include a 6.8-inch hole-punch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor. Moto G51 is priced in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There has been no announcement from the company so far about when the smartphone will be available in other markets including India.

Motorola Moto G71 specifications (expected)

The latest renders to have leaked of the Moto G71 suggest a hole-punch display design and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone reportedly appeared on TENAA earlier with the model number XT2169-2 (translated). A separate leak said that Motorola Moto G71 is codenamed 'Corfu5G' and will run on Android 11. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ OLED display and is said to be powered by the new Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It is said to receive OS updates for two years.

The Moto G71 is said to come in three RAM and two storage configurations. This leak suggested the Moto G71 will feature a triple camera unit at the back that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor — instead of the 48-megapixel tipped in new renders — an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and videos, Moto G71 is tipped to have a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

 

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Moto G41, Motorola Moto G71, Motorola Moto G51, Moto-G series, Motorola, Moto G41 Specifications, Moto G51 Specifications, Moto G71 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
How Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went From Making Rs. 10,000 a Month to Becoming a Billionaire
Google for India 2021 Announcements: COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Flow, Google Pay Hinglish Support, and More

Related Stories

Moto G41, Moto G51, and Moto G71 New Renders Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  2. Apple to Sell Spare Parts to Consumers to Repair iPhones, Macs
  3. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. How Paytm CEO Went From Being 'Ineligible' Bachelor to Billionaire
  5. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  6. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Warns Bitcoin Could 'Spoil' Young Indians
  8. Vivo V23e 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Option Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Have Up to 23W Peak Wired Charging Speeds, Google Clarifies
  2. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Digital Camera With Printing Functionality, Film and Lens Effects Launched
  3. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Fresh Image of Oppo Reno 7 Surfaces Online
  4. Google for India 2021 Announcements: COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Flow, Google Pay Hinglish Support, and More
  5. Moto G41, Moto G51, and Moto G71 New Renders Surface Online
  6. Mars Exploration Runs Risk Of Being Fooled By False Fossils, Researchers Say
  7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Warns Bitcoin Could 'Spoil' Young Indians, Urges Cooperation of Nations
  8. Samsung, Apple to Lead Global Smartphone Production Rebound in 2022, 5G Phones to Gain Big: TrendForce
  9. iOS 15.1.1 Released for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Series; Brings Call Drop Improvements
  10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Countries to Cooperate to Make Cryptocurrencies Safe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com